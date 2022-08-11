Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
Lloyd updates injury status
South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd feeling fine. But he isn’t quite 100 percent right now. Lloyd, who sat out the scrimmage on Saturday, was a limited participant during practice on Monday morning. “The injury, I had a little sprain in my foot, a minor sprain,” Lloyd said....
WLTX.com
South Carolina spends Saturday afternoon inside Wiliams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first preseason scrimmage is in the books for the South Carolina football team. The Gamecocks were on the field Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium and as with any practice but especially a scrimmage under game-like conditions, there will be a lot of teachable moments when the coaches break down the video.
wach.com
Beamer talks South Carolina's first scrimmage, emotion of having Petty family at practice
(WACH) -- South Carolina football Head Coach Shane Beamer talked Saturday after the team's closed scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium, saying it hit all the right notes for a first scrimmage. Beamer also discussed the emotion of having Phil Petty's family join the team for practice on Friday.
Beamer updates injury report following first scrimmage
On Saturday, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer shared the latest injury report. “MarShawn Lloyd, Christian Beal-Smith, Josh Vann, Corey Rucker, Sherrod Greene and Landon Samson, those are really the only new ones,” Beamer said on Saturday. All six were held out of the afternoon scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium.
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Maryland Daily Record
Kevin Kisner Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Brittany Anne DeJarnett Kisner(m. 2012) Kids/Children Name: Kathleen Kisner and Henry Kisner. Kevin James Kisner, popularly known as Kevin Kisner, is a professional golf player who plays for the PGA Tour (Professional Golfers’ Association of America). Well, how well do you know about Kevin Kisner? If not...
The Post and Courier
Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases
One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
Parent calls apartments 'bait-and-switch' as students arrive to 'filthy' conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a tale of two experiences on Sunday as the University of South Carolina held its official move-in day on campus. At the university, there was excitement from families moving students into the dorms. "This is our second one here," Lakeyah Jones, a parent, said....
laurenscountysports.com
Clinton High varsity football roster
2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
FOX Carolina
Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS. This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of...
One killed, another injured in Sumter County accident
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Sumter County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Boulevard Road near Race Track Road which is roughly 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
Here's what revitalization plans Batesburg-Leesville has
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Local leaders are planning to spruce up Batesburg-Leesville and residents are happy about it. This comes out of a need for upgrades, including cracked sidewalks and several abandoned buildings along North Oak Street. Batesburg-Leesville residents and businesses tell me the town is in need of a...
