Columbia, SC

FOX Carolina

Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
247Sports

Lloyd updates injury status

South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd feeling fine. But he isn’t quite 100 percent right now. Lloyd, who sat out the scrimmage on Saturday, was a limited participant during practice on Monday morning. “The injury, I had a little sprain in my foot, a minor sprain,” Lloyd said....
WLTX.com

South Carolina spends Saturday afternoon inside Wiliams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first preseason scrimmage is in the books for the South Carolina football team. The Gamecocks were on the field Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium and as with any practice but especially a scrimmage under game-like conditions, there will be a lot of teachable moments when the coaches break down the video.
247Sports

Beamer updates injury report following first scrimmage

On Saturday, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer shared the latest injury report. “MarShawn Lloyd, Christian Beal-Smith, Josh Vann, Corey Rucker, Sherrod Greene and Landon Samson, those are really the only new ones,” Beamer said on Saturday. All six were held out of the afternoon scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium.
247Sports

How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1

South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
Maryland Daily Record

Kevin Kisner Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Brittany Anne DeJarnett Kisner(m. 2012) Kids/Children Name: Kathleen Kisner and Henry Kisner. Kevin James Kisner, popularly known as Kevin Kisner, is a professional golf player who plays for the PGA Tour (Professional Golfers’ Association of America). Well, how well do you know about Kevin Kisner? If not...
Shane Beamer
Steve Spurrier
The Post and Courier

Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases

One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
News19 WLTX

Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
#South Carolina Football#American Football#College Football#Williams Brice Stadium#Gamecocks
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton High varsity football roster

2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
FOX Carolina

Midlands hit with another earthquake, USGS says

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the Midlands continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the latest one early Monday morning. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Elgin around 5:30 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers, according to USGS. This quake was nearly 24 miles outside of...
