Effective: 2022-08-16 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, particularly within and downstream of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire burn scar. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening over the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire burn scar. Given the vulnerability of this area, rainfall this evening could cause flash flooding impacts within and downstream of the burn scar. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO