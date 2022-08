The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas turned himself in Monday, police said. Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, the brother of former NFL star and Super Bowl winner Aqib Talib, pulled out a gun after the opposing teams’ coaching staffs had a disagreement over officiating during the game on Saturday in Lancaster, police said. Michael Hickmon, a grandfather and father of three from Lancaster, was killed.

LANCASTER, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO