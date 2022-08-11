ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Line High School Football Preview Series: Pocatello Thunder

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2022 season couldn't have come fast enough for the Pocatello Thunder. For Head Coach Dave Spillett and his squad, they have been ready to get after it since their semifinal loss to Skyline last season. "We've had our biggest attendance in the weight room ever...
