Casting call for all amateur photographers! Your picture may be the next winner of the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Annual Pass Photo Contest, sponsored again this year by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. You all capture some outstanding images that highlight our amazing scenic landscapes, fascinating wildlife and natural beauty. Contest runs August 5-September 2, 2022. Chamber staff will select the top 5 entries based on adherence to guidelines and overall essence of the captured image. Local community leaders will then be asked to pick a winner from these finalists. The winner will be announced on September 16, 2022. The selected image will be featured on the front of the 2023 Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge Annual Pass! Grab your cameras, visit the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and start capturing memories! For contest rules and entry form, visit chincoteaguechamber.com. We are excited to share your experience!

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO