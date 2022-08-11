(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Board of Directors, Monday evening, accepted with thanks for her nearly three-years of service on the Board, the resignation of Board Member Ashley Hayes, who has accepted a position with SWIPCO, that would put her in a conflict of interest when it comes to her new position on the organization’s Community Development Team. Her resignation went into effect at the conclusion of the Board meeting.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO