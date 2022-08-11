Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Cass County Urgent Need Guide is updated
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Healthy Cass County and Cass County ISU Extension have released an updated version of the Cass County Urgent Need Community Resource Guide. The guide lists Cass County resources under categories such as Crisis, Abuse, Financial, Legal, Food, Health, and more. The Cass County Urgent Need Community...
kjan.com
Atlantic Parks & Rec Board accepts Hayes’ resignation & looks to fill her seat by appointment
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Board of Directors, Monday evening, accepted with thanks for her nearly three-years of service on the Board, the resignation of Board Member Ashley Hayes, who has accepted a position with SWIPCO, that would put her in a conflict of interest when it comes to her new position on the organization’s Community Development Team. Her resignation went into effect at the conclusion of the Board meeting.
kjan.com
Audubon City Attorney to update vicious dog ordinance
(Audubon, Iowa) – The City Attorney in Audubon is tasked with amending an Ordinance that pertains to dogs deemed vicious. The City Council, on August 8th, expressed its concerns regarding recent dog attacks, by adding to the Ordinance any dog deemed a Vicious Dog be removed permanently from within the City limits.
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors meeting agenda for 8/16/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors have a light agenda ahead of Tuesday’s regular, weekly meeting. It includes a request for ARPA funds from the City of Cumberland, and discuss/possible action on the sale of County-Owned Farmland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Places to Go Antiquing in the U.S.
If you're looking for antiques, there's one Iowa town that's full of them!. According to a new article from Only in Your State, Walnut, located in Western Iowa, is one of the best places in the U.S. to go antiquing. Why? The article reads:. "Overall, Walnut, Iowa is home to...
In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026. The OPPD […] The post In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals
Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
KETV.com
Two Iowa towns get more than $300,000 from USDA for health care improvement
Iowa — The United States Department of Agriculture announces they're allocating $74 million to improve health care facilities across the nation. More than $300,000 will go toward two communities in rural Iowa. Manning Regional Healthcare in Carroll County will use the money to buy a new CT scanner.
RELATED PEOPLE
rejournals.com
Investors Realty sells Aldi-anchored retail building in Omaha for more than $21 million
Investors Realty has sold the Aldi, Cavender’s and Kohl’s building at 72nd & Pacific Street in Omaha, Nebraska, for $21.45 million. NewStreet Properties was the seller. Caller Properties was the purchaser. Located directly across from Nebraska Furniture Mart, the 123,664-square-foot property has full movement access to 72nd Street,...
WOWT
Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak prompted some evacuations Saturday. Omaha Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon along with workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District in North Omaha. A natural gas leak prompted Omaha Fire to evacuate homes in the area of 76th and Bedford. It happened around 6...
kmaland.com
Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
2 Candidates File for Election in Cass County
(Atlantic) Two people have filed papers for the November election in Cass County. Deputy Auditor Sheri Karns released the recent filings of Chad Becker for the Agricultural Extension Council, and Mike Klocke, for Hospital Trustee.
Harvest underway at Milk Unlimited: Hot and Dry Growing Conditions Showing up in the Yield
(Lewis) Kelly Cunningham, Managing Partner of Milk Unlimited, a dairy operation Northeast of Lewis, began chopping corn silage on August 9. Cunningham says the hot and dry weather pattern this summer affected the yield. Despite the results, Kelly remains optimistic. Cunningham says some of the corn is yielding about half...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign's Saturday stop in Omaha supporting LGBTQ rights
OMAHA, Neb. — A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it's worth just two — no hate. "Gay rights are human rights, and it's really important to show that we support them," Karla Gronenthal, an Aurora resident, said. The nationwide NOH8 Campaign is standing...
kiwaradio.com
Bird Says As Iowa’s Attorney General She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach
Statewide Iowa — The Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. Brenna Bird is currently the Guthrie County Attorney. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of...
WOWT
Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
Comments / 0