Snohomish County, WA

Move to 'prohibit' health district COVID vaccines for youth fails 9-1

EAST WENATCHEE — A motion on the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health to prohibit public health employees from administering or providing information about COVID-19 vaccines for people under 18 failed Monday on a 9-1 vote. Bill Sullivan, a Wenatchee hydrogeologist appointed in March, has repeatedly questioned the safety and efficacy...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee

Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
WENATCHEE, WA
Pateros man killed in head-on collision

A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man Sunday evening. According to the Washington State Patrol, a 2016 Ford EcoSport being driven by Tao Stettler was travelling southbound on Highway 153 one mile west of Pateros about 5:30 p.m. when it crossed the centerline a struck a 1996 Ford F250 pickup being driven by Jason N. Dixon, 49, of Enumclaw.
PATEROS, WA
Bellingham takes WCL North Title over Wenatchee 4-2

The AppleSox season came to an end Saturday in the West Coast League North Division Championship game, falling to Bellingham 4-2…. Wenatchee had an early lead and actually outhit the Bells in the ballgame. We get more on the game from the “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman…
BELLINGHAM, WA

