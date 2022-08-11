Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Nehring proposes halt to County hotel purchase until drug treatment ordinance passes
EVERETT, Wash., August 14, 2022 – On Thursday, August 12, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced an ordinance that will require tenants of the proposed County bridge and permanent supportive housing who have been diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) participate in a drug treatment program. The ordinance follows...
ncwlife.com
Move to 'prohibit' health district COVID vaccines for youth fails 9-1
EAST WENATCHEE — A motion on the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health to prohibit public health employees from administering or providing information about COVID-19 vaccines for people under 18 failed Monday on a 9-1 vote. Bill Sullivan, a Wenatchee hydrogeologist appointed in March, has repeatedly questioned the safety and efficacy...
ncwlife.com
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee
Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
ncwlife.com
Pateros man killed in head-on collision
A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man Sunday evening. According to the Washington State Patrol, a 2016 Ford EcoSport being driven by Tao Stettler was travelling southbound on Highway 153 one mile west of Pateros about 5:30 p.m. when it crossed the centerline a struck a 1996 Ford F250 pickup being driven by Jason N. Dixon, 49, of Enumclaw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Bellingham takes WCL North Title over Wenatchee 4-2
The AppleSox season came to an end Saturday in the West Coast League North Division Championship game, falling to Bellingham 4-2…. Wenatchee had an early lead and actually outhit the Bells in the ballgame. We get more on the game from the “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman…
Comments / 1