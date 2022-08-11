Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
JSO releases image, asks for info about vehicle allegedly used in deadly Sunday shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a murder investigation in Downtown Jacksonville. JSO says on Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. The suspect...
Jacksonville police searching for person of interest in murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard on Sunday. JSO is asking for the community’s help to find the person suspected to be involved. The person was seen on surveillance video in...
News4Jax.com
Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
News4Jax.com
Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
First Coast News
Police: Man shot in the torso on Jason Drive in Jacksonville
Police reported a man shot in the torso on Jason Drive on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday. He is in surgery.
'I need a break:' Multiple shootings weigh heavy on Jacksonville advocates pushing to end gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AJ Jordan, a member of MAD DADS, has a poster board that reads "MAD DADS cares & remembers Jacksonville's heartbreaking murder victims". Dozens of names are listed on the board. Jordan remembers each victim, with some names dating back to 2002. What pains him is how there is room for more names.
News4Jax.com
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
First Coast News
Man dies at hospital after third shooting in Jacksonville Sunday, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in downtown Jacksonville Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He was found next to a vehicle on the 800 block of A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard with gunshot wounds, JSO said. Lifesaving measures at the hospital were unsuccessful. The...
Police: Man killed in early morning Atlantic Beach shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday in the Atlantic Beaches area. Jacksonville police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Street where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
First Coast News
Man shot during argument on Jacksonville's Westside, in surgery with life-threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the torso on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday afternoon and is now in surgery with life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting happened inside a house in the 5800 block of Jason Drive after an "altercation," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Witnesses say...
Man dies from injuries after shootout on Orchid Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, the Atlantic Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Orchid street. When they arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The victim was taken to a hospital; but efforts to...
First Coast News
Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911. Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace...
FBI Jacksonville located seven human trafficking victims in Operation Cross Country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Jacksonville announced that seven potential victims of human trafficking were found and identified during a nationwide initiative called Operation Cross Country. The initiative also led to the arrest of three subjects connected to human trafficking offenses. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Two late-night shootings happen within an hour of each other
Two separate shootings took place in and around Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 15. The first occurred around 10:35 p.m. as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 7000 block of 118th Street. Once at the scene, officers found an adult woman inside of a home suffering from what officials say...
‘Treyvaj was a good dude’: Shooting leaves 1 dead in Mayport; friends mourn
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Mayport on Sunday morning. Two people close to the victim said the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and a group of people close to the victim’s girlfriend. His friends said the victim was a...
'My son thought he was coming home': Atlantic Beach mother remembers son who died in shooting
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Family have identified 18-year Travaj Cheek as the young man shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Atlantic Beach. In an exclusive First Coast News interview, his mom spoke about the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
