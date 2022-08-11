ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year

Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial

Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Will Dejounte Murray's summer shenanigans continue into NBA season?

Dejounte Murray likes to bop guys on the head. Guys who are lesser basketball players than he is, specifically. When he goes up against such amateurs, as an All-Star professional, in Pro-Am games that happen during the basketball desert of August, he waits while he plays. What he is waiting for is a moment of such profound advantage that he can use it to take the ball in his hands and demonstrate, with a bop to the head, how out of position or athletically behind him his less physically gifted opponents are.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."

The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
NBA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Clippers News

Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible." The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Cedi Osman Again Paces Turkey In Eurobasket Prep Win

For the second time in two games, Osman led Turkey in scoring, this time tallying 18 points in a 94-78 win in Poland. Last week, Osman scored 17 in a 96-70 win over Ukraine. Against Poland, he went 5-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers, in just under 20 minutes. Osman...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding

The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
Yardbarker

John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury Calls Out LeBron James And Anthony Davis For Not Adjusting To Russell Westbrook's Game: "The Best Player Is Supposed To Make The Adjustments... It Can’t Be Blamed On Russell Westbrook."

A healthy duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough for any opposing team to give nightmares on both ends of the floor. The superstar duo proved it during the 2019-20 NBA season when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship. Theoretically, when you add a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Channing Frye Reveals He Gets Angry When People Exclude Shaquille O'Neal From The Greatest Players Ever Conversation: "There Cannot Be Just One Person That Is The Greatest. That Is So Disrespectful."

Shaquille O'Neal is not mentioned in GOAT conversations when they come up, the Lakers legend himself admits that he never wanted to be the greatest. However, during his peak, he was arguably more dominant than any other player in the history of basketball has been. There was simply no stopping Shaq, with opponents forced to foul him repeatedly just to slow him down.
NBA

