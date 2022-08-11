Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Update Zoom for Mac now to avoid root-access vulnerability
If you're using Zoom on a Mac, it's time for a manual update. The video conferencing software's latest update fixes an auto-update vulnerability that could have allowed malicious programs to use its elevated installing powers, granting escalated privileges and control of the system. The vulnerability was first discovered by Patrick...
The ‘crying CEO’ sacked two people then posted a weeping selfie on LinkedIn. No wonder the backlash was swift | Arwa Mahdawi
People make fools of themselves on the internet every day. But Braden Wallake’s tear-stained post on the networking site was something special, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Russia fines streaming site Twitch over 31-second 'fake' video - agencies
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A court in Russia has fined streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) for hosting a short video containing what it calls "fake" information about alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
Ars Technica
Apple ad exec wants to more than double ad revenue with new ads across iOS
Apple is looking into significantly ramping up its ads business, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, and has already internally explored adding ads to the iPhone's Maps app, with other potential expansions also on the horizon. The shift may be driven in part by a recent change within the company's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Google Maps accused of leading users to fake abortion clinics
In 2018, Google was first confronted by media reports investigating why crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs)—often religious, non-medical organizations that do not provide abortion services or referrals for abortion services—frequently dominate Google Maps search results for “abortion clinics.” Now, four years later, the tech company seems to be making some moves to potentially change the quality of these sorts of search results.
Ars Technica
As Big Tech grapples with caste-based discrimination, Apple explicitly bans it
To help combat caste-based discrimination, the Indian government saves spots at the best Indian universities for lower-caste students, who often take that opportunity and turn it into a tech job in Silicon Valley. In the US, discrimination laws don’t specifically protect citizens based on caste, though that is changing. Reuters reports that, out of all the Big Tech companies relying on India’s skilled workers, Apple has been most explicit about preventing discrimination by caste among its US employees.
Comments / 0