ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Update Zoom for Mac now to avoid root-access vulnerability

If you're using Zoom on a Mac, it's time for a manual update. The video conferencing software's latest update fixes an auto-update vulnerability that could have allowed malicious programs to use its elevated installing powers, granting escalated privileges and control of the system. The vulnerability was first discovered by Patrick...
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

Apple ad exec wants to more than double ad revenue with new ads across iOS

Apple is looking into significantly ramping up its ads business, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, and has already internally explored adding ads to the iPhone's Maps app, with other potential expansions also on the horizon. The shift may be driven in part by a recent change within the company's...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Security#Information Security#Phishing Attacks#Cyber Crime
Ars Technica

Google Maps accused of leading users to fake abortion clinics

In 2018, Google was first confronted by media reports investigating why crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs)—often religious, non-medical organizations that do not provide abortion services or referrals for abortion services—frequently dominate Google Maps search results for “abortion clinics.” Now, four years later, the tech company seems to be making some moves to potentially change the quality of these sorts of search results.
INTERNET
Ars Technica

As Big Tech grapples with caste-based discrimination, Apple explicitly bans it

To help combat caste-based discrimination, the Indian government saves spots at the best Indian universities for lower-caste students, who often take that opportunity and turn it into a tech job in Silicon Valley. In the US, discrimination laws don’t specifically protect citizens based on caste, though that is changing. Reuters reports that, out of all the Big Tech companies relying on India’s skilled workers, Apple has been most explicit about preventing discrimination by caste among its US employees.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy