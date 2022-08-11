Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir
The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Start your week smart: Trump, Egypt church fire, Megaflood, Salman Rushdie, Uvalde
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
Arizona Republican secretary of state nominee kept 'Treason Watch List' and posted about stockpiling ammunition on Pinterest
The Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona is a self-proclaimed member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers who repeatedly shared anti-government conspiracies and posts about stockpiling ammunition on social media.
17 Guns Americans Used to Fight WWII
In a speech delivered in December 1940, a year before the United States officially entered World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared that the U.S. “must be the great arsenal of democracy.” Roosevelt’s words proved prescient, as the U.S. produced 86,000 tanks, 96,000 bombers, 2.4 million trucks, and 6.5 million rifles to help deliver […]
Opinion: Trumpism's unlikely home base
Mar-a-Lago's original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post donated it to the US government as a retreat for presidents and visiting world leaders. Donald Trump buying it and opening a private membership club was not what she had in mind, but in 2017 it became the "Winter White House" and it was the place where last week's drama over missing government records played out.
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday, saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
Watch Jordan Klepper confront MAGA crowd on conspiracies
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” contributor Jordan Klepper joins CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss his interactions with individuals outside a MAGA rally in Wisconsin and the false conspiracy theories they presented.
