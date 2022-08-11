ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

RadarOnline

Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
24/7 Wall St.

17 Guns Americans Used to Fight WWII

In a speech delivered in December 1940, a year before the United States officially entered World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared that the U.S. “must be the great arsenal of democracy.” Roosevelt’s words proved prescient, as the U.S. produced 86,000 tanks, 96,000 bombers, 2.4 million trucks, and 6.5 million rifles to help deliver […]
CNN

Opinion: Trumpism's unlikely home base

Mar-a-Lago's original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post donated it to the US government as a retreat for presidents and visiting world leaders. Donald Trump buying it and opening a private membership club was not what she had in mind, but in 2017 it became the "Winter White House" and it was the place where last week's drama over missing government records played out.
