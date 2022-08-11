ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'

In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Daughter Lola Support as She Gears Up to Release Her First Song

Watch: Kelly Ripa Talks 1st Vacay With Mark Consuelos Without Kids. This news sounds like music to Kelly Ripa's and Mark Consuelos' ears. The couple's daughter, Lola Consuelos, is stepping into the entertainment industry—but unlike her famous parents, she's heading in a more musical direction. The 21-year-old is about to release her debut song, "Paranoia Silverlining," on Aug. 9—and it's safe to say her parents are her No. 1 fans.
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]

Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
