Michelle Branch Files for Divorce From Patrick Carney, Citing Irreconcilable Differences
Days after announcing their split, Michelle Branch has officially filed for divorce from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, her husband of three years. TMZ first announcing the filing, stating that Branch submitted court paperwork on Friday (Aug. 12), citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. Branch asked for...
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'
In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
guitar.com
Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”
Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
realitytitbit.com
The Voice's Kelly Clarkson remains silent as Camila Cabello becomes latest pop star coach
Camila Cabello is stepping into her very own spinning chair as she replaces Kelly Clarkson on The Voice – and the Since U Been Gone singer is still yet to address her departure from the show. The former Fifth Harmony star is joining husband-and-wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani...
Frederick Waite Jr dead – 80s pop star behind Stranger Things hit dies
MUSICAL Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr has tragically died aged 85. The 1980s music legend was behind number 1 hit Pass the Dutchie, which recently featured on Stranger Things. Frederick passed away in July in Birmingham with the band announcing the heartbreaking news today. They said in a statement: "We...
Jeff Lynne Will Never Watch Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Xanadu’ Even Though He Wrote Half the Songs in the Movie
Jeff Lynne said he could never watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Xanadu' even though he wrote have the songs in the movie.
Black Twitter Accuses Tyler Perry of Blaming the Black Community for Whitney Houston’s Death
Tyler Perry is under fire on “Black Twitter” after he seemed to insinuate that the Black community played a part in the personal issues that led to Whitney Houston’s death. The late singer passed away at a Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, from an accidental...
Steve Martin Is Focused on His Family! Meet His Current Wife Anne and Ex-Wife Victoria
Since his days as a late-night comic in the late ‘60s, Steve Martin has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most prolific stars. In his life outside of fame, the Parenthood actor is happily married to his second wife, Anne Stringfield. Prior to their union, he was married to Victoria Tennant from 1986 to 1994.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Daughter Lola Support as She Gears Up to Release Her First Song
Watch: Kelly Ripa Talks 1st Vacay With Mark Consuelos Without Kids. This news sounds like music to Kelly Ripa's and Mark Consuelos' ears. The couple's daughter, Lola Consuelos, is stepping into the entertainment industry—but unlike her famous parents, she's heading in a more musical direction. The 21-year-old is about to release her debut song, "Paranoia Silverlining," on Aug. 9—and it's safe to say her parents are her No. 1 fans.
Kane Brown Reveals ‘Different Man’ Album Tracklist, Including Duet With His Wife
Kane Brown announced in July that his highly-anticipated third studio album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. This week, Brown revealed more album details, including the tracklist. According to the graphic shared by Brown, Different Man will feature 17 tracks, including his latest country single, "Like I Love...
The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Spent Decades Trying to Figure Out How Phil Spector Made 1 Song
Phil Spector said The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson became obsessed with a 1960s girl group song. The song became a big hit in the United States.
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]
Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
Tiera Kennedy’s Star Power Shines on Debut Single ‘Found It in You’ [Listen]
Rising country talent Tiera Kennedy makes a strong debut with her joyful new single "Found It in You." The Alabama native explores the excitement, joy and contentment that comes after finding a love that you know will last. Kennedy's now-husband and current creative director, Kamren Kennedy, served as inspiration behind the track's heartfelt lyrics.
People
'AGT' Standout Avery Dixon Talks Simon Cowell's 'Unreal' Carrie Underwood Comparison: 'I'm Floating on Air'
America's Got Talent has found its first "superstar" of the season 17 live shows. Saxophonist Avery Dixon, who previously won host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer, was the final contestant to hit the stage during the first live show of the NBC series' latest season on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old brought...
How Olivia Newton-John Played a Part in Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Love Story
Keith Urban says that having grown up in Australia, it felt like Olivia Newton-John was a part of his life forever. He doesn't just describe the late singer and actor as a superstar. "I would say more iconic," Urban shares. In those days, he certainly had no idea what role...
The Boot
