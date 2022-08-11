Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.

MUSIC ・ 26 DAYS AGO