Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Aug. 12

"Mack & Rita" NEW

A 30-year-old writer spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self. With Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail and Taylour Paige. Witten by Madeline Walter and Paul Welsh. Directed by Katie Aselton. (1:35) PG-13

"Bullet Train"

Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Written by Zak Olkewicz. Based on the book by Kotaro Isaka. Directed by David Leitch. (2:06) R

"Easter Sunday"

Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. With Jo Koy, Lydia Gaston and Brandon Wardell. Written by Kate Angelo and Ken Cheng. Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. (1:36) PG-13

"DC League of Super-Pets"

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. With Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Kate McKinnon. Written by Jared Stern and John Whittington. Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine. (1:46) PG

"Where the Crawdads Sing"

A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. With Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson. Written by Lucy Alibar. Based on the novel by Delia Owens. Directed by Olivia Newman. (2:05) PG-13

"Thor: Love and Thunder"

Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. Written by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee. Directed by Taika Waititi. (1:59) PG-13

"Minions: The Rise of Gru"

The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain. With Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin. Written by Matthew Fogel and Brian Lynch. Directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val. (1:27) PG

"Top Gun: Maverick"

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. With Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr. and Peter Craig. (2:11) PG-13

"Nope"

The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. With Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. (2:10) R