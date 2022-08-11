ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Aug. 12

By STAFF REPORTS
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WqXM_0hE44zcp00

"Mack & Rita" NEW

A 30-year-old writer spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self. With Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail and Taylour Paige. Witten by Madeline Walter and Paul Welsh. Directed by Katie Aselton. (1:35) PG-13

"Bullet Train"

Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. With Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Written by Zak Olkewicz. Based on the book by Kotaro Isaka. Directed by David Leitch. (2:06) R

"Easter Sunday"

Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. With Jo Koy, Lydia Gaston and Brandon Wardell. Written by Kate Angelo and Ken Cheng. Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar. (1:36) PG-13

"DC League of Super-Pets"

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. With Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Kate McKinnon. Written by Jared Stern and John Whittington. Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine. (1:46) PG

"Where the Crawdads Sing"

A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. With Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson. Written by Lucy Alibar. Based on the novel by Delia Owens. Directed by Olivia Newman. (2:05) PG-13

"Thor: Love and Thunder"

Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. Written by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee. Directed by Taika Waititi. (1:59) PG-13

"Minions: The Rise of Gru"

The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain. With Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin. Written by Matthew Fogel and Brian Lynch. Directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val. (1:27) PG

"Top Gun: Maverick"

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. With Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr. and Peter Craig. (2:11) PG-13

"Nope"

The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. With Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. (2:10) R

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aiken Standard

Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken

Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Aiken, SC
Entertainment
City
Aiken, SC
Maryland Daily Record

Kevin Kisner Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Brittany Anne DeJarnett Kisner(m. 2012) Kids/Children Name: Kathleen Kisner and Henry Kisner. Kevin James Kisner, popularly known as Kevin Kisner, is a professional golf player who plays for the PGA Tour (Professional Golfers’ Association of America). Well, how well do you know about Kevin Kisner? If not...
AIKEN, SC
Eastern Progress

'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Justice First tour makes stop in Aiken

A national justice tour made a stop in Aiken on Friday. The Imani Group and Sustainable CRSA hosted New Alpha Community Development Corporation's Justice First meets Justice40 tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. New Alpha is the community...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Katie Aselton
Person
Peter Craig
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Brandon Wardell
Person
Joey King
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Brandon Perea
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Person
Keke Palmer
Aiken Standard

Energy level high for Quinn, Jackets

North Augusta High School's football players have had to adjust to a lot of new things within their program over the last several months. Chief among those was the hiring of Matt Quinn, their new head coach, after former coach Jim Bob Bryant resigned after he was placed on administrative leave last season.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

One person dies in Aiken County collision

The driver of an SUV is dead after a one vehicle collision occurred Sunday evening in Aiken County. Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the collision happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road. He said the driver of a 2022 Audi SUV...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun
gsabizwire.com

Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

The Standard 10: Gregory Bryant

Bryant has made the most of his touches at Strom Thurmond wherever he's been asked, primarily as a runner last year after making a splash as a wide receiver in 2020. Last year the Rebels' offense had several backs vying for carries, and Bryant showed his big-play ability when his number was called. He accounted for a total of 687 yards and six touchdowns on 81 offensive touches, adding to his 24 catches for 453 yards and five touchdowns from his sophomore season.
JOHNSTON, SC
Aiken Standard

Column: Start of school, football marks end of summer

Not really. My calendar says fall officially begins Sept. 22, and the temperatures will probably feel like summer for the next month. But with Aiken County public schools beginning classes Monday, and my annual trip to the beach in the books, summer feels complete. Another harbinger of fall – football...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

The Standard 10: Clay Pender

Pender has done a bit of everything during his years at Barnwell, from being named Region 5-AA's Specialist of the Year as a sophomore to earning All-State recognition at wide receiver/defensive back last season. He was Barnwell's leading receiver last year despite having to miss a few games. He caught...
BARNWELL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WRDW-TV

Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases

One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

The Standard 10: DJ Curry

Curry earned All Region 5-AAAA and Class AAAA All-State recognition last year after rushing for 1,188 yards and 15 touchdown on 193 carries. He showed throughout the season that it was going to take more than just the first defender - and in many cases, the second and third - to bring him down once the ball was in his hands.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Watch out for increased traffic as Aiken County students return to school Monday

School starts back today for Aiken County Public School District and that means one thing: more traffic on the road. The traffic congestion will begin as more cars are on the road as parents and guardians drop off and pick up their students for the first few days of school. Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services, asked for everyone to be patient during the first few days of school.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
203
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy