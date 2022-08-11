‘Texans should watch their wallets’: Power grid report approved without public input

Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Paul Burka, Texas political journalism titan and “soul” of Texas Monthly newsroom, dies at 80
Paul Burka, a longtime Texas Monthly editor and leader of the magazine’s biennial list of the 10 best and 10 worst Texas legislators, could be as generous with his praise as unflinching with his criticism. In a 1979 article, five years after he started what would turn into a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local districts earn B ratings as Texas releases first state accountability ratings since 2019
Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota school districts all received B ratings Monday when the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings. The scores are the first the districts have received since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not complete the STAAR standardized testing in 2020, and school districts did not receive ratings in 2021 due to the number of students still participating in at-home learning.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hurricane center ups odds of Gulf of Mexico system to form
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center continues to keep its eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico with a small chance to develop into a tropical depression. In its 2 p.m. Saturday tropical update, the NHC said the weak low pressure area located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has increased shower and thunderstorm activity.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tuesday lottery
Texas Two Step 1-9-13-27 (9) Estimated jackpot: $200,000. Lotto Texas 7-23-27-33-42-50 Estimated jackpot: $10.5 million. Daily 4 Morning: 3-0-6-2 (5) Day: 3-6-3-9 (1) Evening: 4-5-7-6 (3) Night: 1-2-6-0 (6) Pick 3 Morning: 9-2-9 (2) Day: 9-3-2 (7) Evening: 1-7-8 (3) Night: 1-5-2 (8) Powerball 20-24-47-50-63 (5) Estimated jackpot $56 million.
Comments / 0