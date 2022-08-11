Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
This Tennessee Photographer Tricked People Into Thinking She Took Engagement Photos In Italy, When It Was Really An Olive Garden
"When you want Italy vibes for your engagement session but live In Tennessee..."
Joe Jonas still cringes looking back on the 'weird Kids' Choice Awards' outfits he and his brothers wore in 2008
Joe Jonas feels his look from the 2008 Kids' Choice Awards did not age well, though he loved the Chanel Jacket he wore to the 2020 Grammys.
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Morfydd Clark on Playing Galadriel (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Morfydd Clark at the red-carpet premiere for the new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”. Along with discussing the epic and beloved franchise, Morfydd dished on her “brave and bold” character Galadriel. Clark hopes that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Wednesday’: First Look At Catherine Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán & Addams Family From Netflix Series
Netflix has revealed a first look at the Addams Family members that will be featured in the series Wednesday. The streaming service shared a black and white photo on social media that features the main characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Jenna Ortega plays the titular character and is front and center of the family with a stern face and characteristic braids. She was joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez who plays her brother Pugsley. Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the...
I Just Learned That These '00s Musicians Are Still Releasing Music Today And I Am Freaking Out
I really have been missing them like candy.
Comments / 0