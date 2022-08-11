ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

MU soccer, volleyball get handful of national broadcasts

The Southeastern Conference announced some television details for the upcoming fall season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each landing a handful of national telecasts. Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium....
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission

Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman of Kansas City was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Aug. 14, 2022

Delphine Regina McMillen, 88, of Columbia died Aug. 12, 2022. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 W. Main St, Jefferson City. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the same location. Kamuben Patel, 87,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available this week

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered Friday as part of the Back to School Bash with free backpacks, haircuts and physicals. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting a West Middle School Back to School Bash on Friday at the MU Health Care Pavilion. There are no appointments needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the Health Department.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City Council reviews broadband grants, homeless service center plan

The Columbia Housing Authority updated the Columbia City Council on its Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan at the council’s regular meeting Monday. The plan, which has been in the works for six months, includes the authority’s Opportunity Campus and its plan for a permanent supportive housing project at Park Avenue.
COLUMBIA, MO
