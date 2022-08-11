Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Three-star linebacker Littlejohn commits to MU football's Class of 2023
Linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn committed to Missouri football’s Class of 2023, the three-star prospect announced via Instagram Live on Saturday. Littlejohn, who is out of Gaffney, South Carolina, chose MU over offers from Appalachian State, Colorado State and Colorado, among others.
Columbia Missourian
Incoming MU men's golfer Safa in the hunt for match play berth at U.S. Amateur
Incoming Missouri men’s golf freshman Jose Antonio Safa posted a 4-over 75 in the opening round of the U.S. Amateur on Monday in Paramus, New Jersey, leaving him tied for 102nd of the 312 competitors. The stroke play portion of the event is being played over two courses: The...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer, volleyball get handful of national broadcasts
The Southeastern Conference announced some television details for the upcoming fall season Friday, with Missouri soccer and volleyball each landing a handful of national telecasts. Three MU soccer games will air on SEC Network, starting with its game against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium....
Columbia Missourian
Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission
Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman of Kansas City was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Columbia Missourian
Sidewalk improvement; Three finalists for fire chief; Urgent care in Audrain County
Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Columbia Public Works is planning to improve the sidewalks in MU’s Greektown. The city also announced the three finalists for the fire chief position. MU Health Care is opening an urgent care in Audrain County. Your feedback is...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Aug. 14, 2022
Delphine Regina McMillen, 88, of Columbia died Aug. 12, 2022. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 W. Main St, Jefferson City. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the same location. Kamuben Patel, 87,...
Columbia Missourian
Back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination opportunities available this week
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered Friday as part of the Back to School Bash with free backpacks, haircuts and physicals. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting a West Middle School Back to School Bash on Friday at the MU Health Care Pavilion. There are no appointments needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the Health Department.
Columbia Missourian
City Council reviews broadband grants, homeless service center plan
The Columbia Housing Authority updated the Columbia City Council on its Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan at the council’s regular meeting Monday. The plan, which has been in the works for six months, includes the authority’s Opportunity Campus and its plan for a permanent supportive housing project at Park Avenue.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Why Salman Rushdie’s ‘The Satanic Verses’ remains so controversial
Author Salman Rushdie is in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed by a man at an arts festival in New York State on Aug. 12. The following article was published Sept. 24, 2018, the 30th anniversary of the release of “The Satanic Verses.”. One of the most...
