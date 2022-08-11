Read full article on original website
Ticketmaster's Apple App Store Ranking Surges: What Does This Mean For Live Nation?
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported financial results at the beginning of the month, illustrating strong ticket sales in the first half of the year. The company's Ticketmaster app isn't showing any signs of a slowdown. What Happened: The Ticketmaster app was ranked 16th in the "Top Free Apps" section...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When Disney+ Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
Bitcoin Exits 'Final Flush' Of Sellers, Making Way For Buyers To Build Positions, On-Chain Data Shows
An on-chain study by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode states that the "final flush" of sellers, signaled by a recent surge in short-term Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings, demonstrates that capitulation events have come to an end and the cryptocurrency market is now prepared for months of accumulation. 330,000 BTC added by STH.
This Burrito Chain's 5-Year Return Beats Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford, Starbucks, Disney And Amazon
“Would you like any mild, medium or hot salsa? Any corn, sour cream or cheese?”. If the above sounds familiar, and I’ll bet it does, you probably frequent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG. And it’s no secret investors in Chipotle have been adding guacamole to their returns over the past 5 years.
Third Point discloses stake of nearly $1 billion in Disney, pushes for changes
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point on Monday disclosed a stake of roughly $1 billion in Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and said it plans to push the media company to make a string of changes, from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to buying back shares and adding new board members.
Coinbase Integrates Ethereum Blockchain Explorer Etherscan With Wallet: Why The Move Is Drawing Mixed Reactions
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN has integrated its wallet app with blockchain explorer Etherscan, making on-chain data more easily accessible for its users. What Happened: Coinbase Wallet announced on Monday that it had integrated with Etherscan — a blockchain explorer and analytics platform for the Ethereum ETH/USD ecosystem.
