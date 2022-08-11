ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

hampton.gov

Teacher's Are The Best: Back 2 School Drive-Thru Giveaway

We are hosting the first annual "Teachers Are The Best" back to school drive-thru giveaway! Please mark your calendars for Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm (C3-Hampton 2311 Tower Place Hampton, Virginia 23666). Thank you for educating and sowing seeds of greatness in our young people.
HAMPTON, VA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Norfolk, VA — 20 Top Places!

Brunch is already a lovely experience in Norfolk with its gorgeous water views and beautiful countryside vibe. However, when combined with Norfolk’s morning culinary offerings, you’re in for a treat, particularly downtown. With classic diner fare, comfort food, international cuisine, and a large selection of beverages, brunch here...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Everyday Hero: Local 8-year-old makes big bucks for Foodbank

Norfolk, Va. - Meet 8-year-old Leo Bynoe, who's been pretty busy this summer. "Well I made a lemonade stand and the money that we raised, we were going to give it to the Foodbank." So how did this Chesapeake youngster come up with the idea?. "Umm... I love lemonade," he...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teen defying odds, will walk in local event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTOP

Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

