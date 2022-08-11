ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Sheet Pan Shrimp Puttanesca Supper Recipe Is Perfection

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Ree Drummond makes an easy sheet pan supper recipe that’s perfect for any seafood lover. The Pioneer Woman star calls her sheet pan shrimp puttanesca a simple “all-in-one meal that is totally delicious.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqmqQ_0hE40jbb00
Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond jumps on the sheet pan supper trend

Drummond made her shrimp sheet pan supper recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman . “I’m just getting back from Tulsa and I have some precious cargo in the truck — shrimp,” she explained. I”t doesn’t get any more landlocked than Oklahoma and it doesn’t get any further away from a fresh seafood market than the ranch.”

The Food Network host continued, “So when I’m in the city, I often pick up seafood and bring it back. And I have a favorite fast way to cook it that doesn’t even take 40 minutes.”

Drummond added, “Sheet pan shrimp puttanesca is an all-in-one meal that is totally delicious and a great spin on this sheet pan supper trend that is so popular right now.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s shrimp sheet pan supper

Drummond started by cutting bread into cubes to make croutons for her shrimp sheet pan supper. “I’ve started using bread chunks more and more whenever I make things on a sheet pan because when the rest of the ingredients are cooking in the oven, you get these nice, big croutons,” she explained. “And they’re always crisp and they always absorb the flavors of whatever it is you’re making.”

The Pioneer Woman star placed the bread cubes on a sheet pan and added chunks of red onions, cherry tomatoes and “possibly my favorite ingredient in any puttanesca recipe” — black olives. She drizzled everything with olive oil and added salt and pepper.

“I really think that sheet pans are the slow cooker of my generation,” she said. “It is such an easy way to cook dinner. Basically everything goes on the pan. Sometimes in stages, sometimes all at once. I even use the sheet pan as the serving platter so there is a lot less cleanup.”

Drummond tossed everything together and cooked the meal in a 375 degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star added the shrimp and a ‘scrumptious dressing’

Drummond prepped the shrimp by placing it in a bowl, drizzling it with olive oil, adding salt and pepper, and tossing everything together. “I didn’t want to put the shrimp on the sheet pan right from the top because it would overcook,” she explained.

The Food Network host removed the sheet pan from the oven, sprinkled the shrimp on top, and returned the pan to the oven for 8 to 10 minutes.

She made “a scrumptious dressing to put over the top of the puttanesca” next. Drummond whisked together olive oil, red wine vinegar, capers, and minced anchovy.

After she pulled the sheet pan out of the oven, Drummond poured the dressing over the top, sprinkled on parsley leaves, added shaved parmesan, and tossed everything together. “I always like to shave on the cheese right when it comes out of the oven,” she explained. “And then it just kind of softens and becomes a part of the mix.”

Drummond showed off the finished dish, saying, “Sheet pan puttanesca — I think I’m in love.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Trick for Her Delicious Sheet Pan Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The List

Joanna Gaines Gets Candid About Past Marital Troubles With Chip

What's the only thing better than one celebrity? Two! From Brangelina's (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) devastating breakup in 2016 to Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) finally tying the knot in 2022, we love to follow a celebrity couple's journey. While some celebrities find their other half at the height of their careers, others find the spotlight together, like HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple is famous for their house flips and keen eye for interior design: Joanna is the designer extraordinaire, and her husband Chip helps her visions come to life with his craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit (via Magnolia).
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
Popculture

Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item

Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pans#Food Drink#Nbc Nbcu Photo Bank#The Pioneer Woman
Mashed

Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy

According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Easy Pickled Beets Recipe

Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
RECIPES
shefinds

These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists

When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

159K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy