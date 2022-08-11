‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Sheet Pan Shrimp Puttanesca Supper Recipe Is Perfection

Ree Drummond makes an easy sheet pan supper recipe that’s perfect for any seafood lover. The Pioneer Woman star calls her sheet pan shrimp puttanesca a simple “all-in-one meal that is totally delicious.”

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond jumps on the sheet pan supper trend

Drummond made her shrimp sheet pan supper recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman . “I’m just getting back from Tulsa and I have some precious cargo in the truck — shrimp,” she explained. I”t doesn’t get any more landlocked than Oklahoma and it doesn’t get any further away from a fresh seafood market than the ranch.”

The Food Network host continued, “So when I’m in the city, I often pick up seafood and bring it back. And I have a favorite fast way to cook it that doesn’t even take 40 minutes.”

Drummond added, “Sheet pan shrimp puttanesca is an all-in-one meal that is totally delicious and a great spin on this sheet pan supper trend that is so popular right now.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s shrimp sheet pan supper

Drummond started by cutting bread into cubes to make croutons for her shrimp sheet pan supper. “I’ve started using bread chunks more and more whenever I make things on a sheet pan because when the rest of the ingredients are cooking in the oven, you get these nice, big croutons,” she explained. “And they’re always crisp and they always absorb the flavors of whatever it is you’re making.”

The Pioneer Woman star placed the bread cubes on a sheet pan and added chunks of red onions, cherry tomatoes and “possibly my favorite ingredient in any puttanesca recipe” — black olives. She drizzled everything with olive oil and added salt and pepper.

“I really think that sheet pans are the slow cooker of my generation,” she said. “It is such an easy way to cook dinner. Basically everything goes on the pan. Sometimes in stages, sometimes all at once. I even use the sheet pan as the serving platter so there is a lot less cleanup.”

Drummond tossed everything together and cooked the meal in a 375 degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star added the shrimp and a ‘scrumptious dressing’

Drummond prepped the shrimp by placing it in a bowl, drizzling it with olive oil, adding salt and pepper, and tossing everything together. “I didn’t want to put the shrimp on the sheet pan right from the top because it would overcook,” she explained.

The Food Network host removed the sheet pan from the oven, sprinkled the shrimp on top, and returned the pan to the oven for 8 to 10 minutes.

She made “a scrumptious dressing to put over the top of the puttanesca” next. Drummond whisked together olive oil, red wine vinegar, capers, and minced anchovy.

After she pulled the sheet pan out of the oven, Drummond poured the dressing over the top, sprinkled on parsley leaves, added shaved parmesan, and tossed everything together. “I always like to shave on the cheese right when it comes out of the oven,” she explained. “And then it just kind of softens and becomes a part of the mix.”

Drummond showed off the finished dish, saying, “Sheet pan puttanesca — I think I’m in love.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

