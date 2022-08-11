ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look Back at Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres’ Relationship After Former Talk Show Host Comments on Ex’s Horrific Car Crash

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Following the car crash that left Anne Heche fighting for her life, the actor’s most famous ex, Ellen DeGeneres , was asked for her reaction to the news.

Here’s what the former talk show host said about that, plus a look back at their relationship and why DeGeneres was so “shocked” when they split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMG5b_0hE40gxQ00
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche attend Emmy Awards together in 1997 | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Heche said her public relationship with DeGeneres affected her career

DeGeneres recalled the first time she met the Six Days Seven Nights star at a party and said they had instant “chemistry.”

“I met her at the Vanity Fair party. And it was a chemistry thing that you can’t really describe. It just happened,” she told Tampa Bay Times . “Obviously I was attracted to her, but that wasn’t enough. There are a lot of attractive people. She is so unique.”

The pair began dating and Heche claimed that they wanted to make their red-carpet debut at the Volcano premiere in 1997 but the studio was against it. “I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen, I would lose my Fox contract,” Heche explained (per Page Six ). “At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’”

Heche went on to say that after they went public with their relationship, her career was affected.

“I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years. I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture,” the star alleged. She added: “Those repercussions that happened are to me what has created a part of the change. I’m a part of it. It is a badge of honor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K87Dm_0hE40gxQ00
Ellen DeGeneres poses with Anne Heche at the Emmys | Ron Davis/Getty Images

DeGeneres said she didn’t know why Heche broke up with her

After three years together, Heche and DeGeneres stunned many fans when they announced their split in a statement that read:

“Unfortunately, we have decided to end our relationship. It is an amicable parting, and we greatly value the three and a half years we have spent together. We hope everyone will respect our privacy through this difficult time.”

However, the comedian later revealed when speaking to the Los Angeles Times that she didn’t really know why they broke up and felt “betrayed.”

“She walked out the door and I haven’t spoken to her since. I don’t have the answers,” DeGeneres admitted. “I would love to have them myself. I would ask all of the questions that everyone else wants to ask … I’m left with everybody else wondering what happened. I don’t know, I feel betrayed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8Hxv_0hE40gxQ00
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche at the ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ premiere in 1999 | Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

DeGeneres’ reaction to Heche’s car wreck

On Aug. 5, 2022, Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. The wreck caused the home to catch fire and Heche, who was injured and badly burned, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in “extreme critical condition.”

As the Daily Mail reported while spotted out in Santa Barbara, California, DeGeneres was asked for her reaction to news of Heche’s car crash and condition.

DeGeneres responded: “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know.” She then clarified that she wishes for her recovery saying: “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

Following their split in 2000, Heche married real estate broker Coleman Lafoon the following year. They divorced in 2009. She was also in a long-term relationship with fellow actor James Tupper from 2007 to 2018. DeGeneres meanwhile went on to marry Portia de Rossi in 2008.

The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche: "This Is a Sad Day"

Ellen DeGeneres has released a statement in the wake of Anne Heche passing away. As previously reported, the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, a week after she crashed her car into a home outside of Los Angeles. Heche was immediately taken to the hospital afterward, where she fell into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out

The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Inside Anne Heche's Final Instagram Post

It's been several days since Anne Heche, a veteran actor who has appeared in acclaimed films such as "Six Days Seven Nights," "Return to Paradise," and "Psycho," has been in the hospital fighting for her life after a fiery car crash (via TMZ). On Aug. 5, 2022, Heche drove into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You

Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Hospitalized

On Wednesday (August 10th), Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell gave his wife an appreciative shout-out for her support after he was hospitalized due to tonsillitis. In the sweet post, Bindi Irwin is seen sitting next to her husband while at the hospital. “Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife,” Chandler declared. “I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m lucky to be loved by you.”
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
OK! Magazine

Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community

As friends, family and fans mourn the passing of Anne Heche, one of the late actress' close friends is reflecting on everything she did for the LGBTQ+ community — and how her triumphs may have been overlooked by her ex-girlfriend.Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.ROSIE O'DONNELL REACTS TO ANNE HECHE'S 'HORRIFYING' CRASH AFTER TROLLING HER FOR 'RELATIONSHIP WITH SPACE ALIENS'"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that....
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
Popculture

Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
MUSIC
