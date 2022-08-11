‘Romance in Style’: Cast, Premiere Date, and How to Watch the New Hallmark Movie

TL;DR:

Romance in Style premieres Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

It stars Jaicy Elliot and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Elliot plays a plus-size fashion designer who falls for a man who plans to take over his father’s high-profile fashion magazine.

Benjamin Hollingsworth and Jaicy Elliot in ‘Romance in Style’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Thomas Fricke

Hallmark Channel is getting fashionable for its latest movie . In Romance in Style, a passionate plus-size fashion designer crosses paths with the son of a publishing magnate. The two are drawn to each other, even though they come from different worlds. But will they be able to overcome other people’s expectations of who makes a good couple?

What is ‘Romance In Style’ about?

Ella is a confident plus-size fashion designer who wants to make clothes for women who look like her. But she hasn’t hit the big time yet, and right now, she’s working as a freelance seamstress at Look, a high-profile fashion magazine. That’s where she meets Derek, the son of the magazine’s publisher who is preparing to take over his dad’s business.

Derek is clueless when it comes to fashion and he turns to Ella for a crash course in the ins and outs of high style. Though Derek and Ella come from totally different backgrounds, there’s a connection between them. But will they be able to work through their differences – and overcome other people’s narrow expectations – to find love?

The new Hallmark movie stars Jaicy Elliot and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Romance in Style stars Jaicy Elliot as Ella and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Derek. Other cast members include Connie Manfredi, Jorja Cadence, Daylin Willis, Laura Soltis, and Paul Essiembre.

Elliot is known for playing Dr. Taryn Helm on Grey’s Anatomy. She joined the show’s cast in 2017. In an interview with People , Elliot said she was thrilled to be part of a movie promoting body positivity.

“I am so thrilled to be part of this new conversation we are currently having about self-acceptance and the positive spreading of that message,” she said. “Hallmark is opening an important dialogue about female empowerment and breaking through the oh-so-thick ceiling of social misconceptions we have collectively built.”

Hollingsworth plays Brady on Netflix’s Virgin River . He’s also appeared in Hallmark’s A Splash of Love and A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love, starred in the TV series Code Black, and had a role in the 2019 Liam Neeson movie Cold Pursuit.

“I had so much fun making this with you,” Hollingsworth commented on an Instagram post from Elliot promoting the movie. “Can’t wait for everyone to see you shine.”

You can watch ‘Romance in Style’ live on Hallmark Channel on August 13

Romance in Style premieres Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. It airs again on August 14 at 6 p.m., August 18 at 8 p.m., August 21 at 12 p.m., August 27 at 4 p.m., and September 17 at 10 p.m.

Don’t have a cable subscription? You can Romance in Style and other Hallmark movies on live TV streaming services such as Frndly TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or Sling TV.

