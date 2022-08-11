Read full article on original website
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
Is the grass really "greener" in other states?
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Breakup Food
Nothing seems to help you get through a breakup quite like food.
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
Trace’s Takes: This Burned Down Church In North Dakota Is Claimed To Have A “Stairway To Hell”
As if this state couldn’t get creepier. Ghost hunting isn’t that uncommon a source for entertainment these days. In fact, you can pretty much find a show on the subject on most reality channels. The same goes for hauntings, although this one might be more than even the most experienced can deal with.
Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places
Here's a list of some of the state's darkest, creepiest, and most intriguing places.
U.S. Department of Transportation Awards $1.44 Million to North Dakota for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today awarded a $1.44 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for the Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota Project. The project will use the grant to install additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
UPDATE- Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME VI
The one you've been waiting for...Mandan, New Salem, Timmer, Newtown, Sanish, Wanduska, Saint Anthony, Rock Haven, well that's learning alot!
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??
Here's what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject.
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Most of the Top 15 are bigger cities but not all of them.
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
We love our beef in North Dakota and this joint is a cut above the rest.
10 Reasons You Should Live In North Dakota
For some reason, North Dakota tends to get unfavorable mentions in TV shows and movies, so I've taken it upon myself to set the record straight and put those haters in their place.
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Get Ready To Shiver, Shovel & Shake This Winter In North Dakota
The annual Farmer's Almanac winter forecast is out and get ready to hibernate.
