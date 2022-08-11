ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
GREEN BAY, WI
cityofwaupaca.org

High & Harrison Project

Work on Harrison Street water laterals continued again this past week. There is all but one lateral to... Read More → High & Harrison Update 8.12.22. August 6, 2022| High & Harrison Project| Joshua Werner. Work on Harrison Street started mid-week with saw cutting and crews starting replacement of...
WAUPACA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rogue Games takes over former Press Gazette distribution building

GREEN BAY – Calling all gamers – a new business catering to all the game lovers out there is set to open this week in the former Green Bay Press Gazette distribution building on the corner of Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue in downtown Green Bay. Rogue Games...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely

GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
GREENVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dogs perish in Chilton house fire

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A family was removed from their home and two dogs died after a house fire in Chilton on Sunday afternoon. According to the Chilton Fire Department, just after 2 p.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Brooklyn Street. At...
CHILTON, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
SEYMOUR, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
OSHKOSH, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Major land purchase puts wheels in motion for Kaukauna Area School District referendum

KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna Area School District has moved forward with a major land purchase that likely will lead to a multi-million dollar referendum. The board at its July 25 meeting voted 6-0 to authorize the administration to use up to $3.5 million of its reserve funds to purchase about 140 acres of the Welhouse property near the current high school for $3.5 million dollars.
KAUKAUNA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-15-22 fdl teen arrested following gun incident

Nobody was injured and Fond du Lac police are investigating after a report of gunshots fired outside at a Fond du Lac apartment complex. Police were called Saturday morning to North Peters Avenue and arrested a 17 year old Fond du Lac male. Police believe he fired a handgun into the air toward an unoccupied field behind the apartment complex.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Active police situation in Appleton

Sprinklers put the fire out but 100 people were evacuated for a few hours and 14 couldn't go back home. The Packers president/CEO said a few weeks ago the Pro Shop had a record year last year. Anticipation for the team may be even higher this year. Victim's family reacts...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shots fired incident in Fond du Lac

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old male from Fond du Lac is charged with recklessly endangering safety following a report of gunfire near an apartment complex. Policer were dispatched around 10:13 A.M. Saturday to the area of Forest Mall apartments located at 379 N. Peters Ave. Upon arrival, officers...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Man Arrested After Robbing Oshkosh Area Business

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh police department is currently investigating a death at a building on the 100 block of High Ave. that occurred around 10:45 A.M. Saturday. Officers received information that there was possibly a deceased individual in the building, and later confirmed those reports. The body has not been identified at this time.
OSHKOSH, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/12/22 Crash In Town Of Eldorado May Not Have Been An Accident

Witnesses say a 35-year-old Minnesota man whose van crashed head on into a dump truck on State Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac County Town of Eldorado Thursday afternoon was trying to harm himself. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van was trying to hurt himself with a knife while bystanders tried to get it away from him. When deputies arrived they took the knife away from him and applied tourniquets to his arms to stop the bleeding. First responders and EMS personnel treated the man for his injuries when they arrived. Ultimately a ThedaStar helicopter flew the man to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The dump truck driver was not hurt. The accident west of County Highway C was reported at 2:48 pm.
ELDORADO, WI

