Manchester City Have a Left-Back!!!

Manchester City look to have finally solved their left-back issue after confirming the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The blues full-back position has been vacant since Benjamin Mendy was suspended by the club pending allegations of rape, and faced almost all of last season without a recognised left-sided defender. Joao Cancelo deputised in the role, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also made the occasional appearance in that position.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
Monday August 15th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 305: Calamity Joe

Before Manchester United made the headlines a few hours later, Reading were the ones conceding four shambolic goals in the first half on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Rotherham United. Olly Allen and Ben Thomas lead the therapy session on episode 305 of The Tilehurst End...
Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon bid rejected, Mina injury latest, Gibbs-White update

Everton fall to Aston Villa 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Check in on the latest Bramley-Moore developments. In Leighton Baines debut as Under-18s manager, he saw his side beaten by Nottingham Forest 3-2. [EFC]. Everton continue to be linked with Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White....
Klopp Not Concerned With Competitors’ Transfer Dealings

It’s been clear for quite some time that one of Jürgen Klopp’s least favorite interview topics is transfers. He is constantly being asked if Liverpool plan to sign this player or that player, if they plan to try and replace so and so, or if they’ll make an emergency signing due to an injury.
Klopp: “Diaz Has the Quality and the Potential”

Luis Diaz is one game into the new season and hasn’t yet scored a goal, so obviously we’ve got to talk about what exactly might be wrong. “We don’t take him out, ‘Because the other two scored and you didn’t, come on here, I show you how,’” Jurgen Klopp said in the press conference before today’s match against Crystal Palace. “It’s unnecessary. It’s not even a problem, it’s just the moment. But, of course, we do finishing and that helps him, like it helps the others.”
Analyzing Conte’s tactical shift in Tottenham’s draw at Chelsea

Sunday’s primetime derby match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea was expected to be the first eye-opening contest of the new Premier League season. Many expect Spurs and Chelsea to compete with each other and are perceived as evenly matched. Even so, due to Spurs’ robust additions in the summer, in contrast toChelsea’s retooling of its roster and club ownership instability, this was a match where many Spurs supporters felt cautiously optimistic. Despite Stamford Bridge being a venue that has haunted Tottenham for the past thirty years, perhaps it was the blind faith in Antonio Conte that gave Spurs fans hope that the club could finally get one over against Thomas Tuchel’s side.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, August 15

Good morning everyone. Will we ever have a Mingus Monday again?. Of course we’re having an Antonio Conte hoddle today! Why wouldn’t we? Did you watch yesterday’s match? Your hoddler-in-chief lost his voice from shouting after that second Spurs goal. I used to hate Antonio Conte. And...
Chelsea FC Women make world record bid for PSG’s Grace Geyoro — reports

Not satisfied with acquiring just Kadeisha Buchanan, Ève Périsset, Lucy Watson (who’s already out on loan with Charlton Athletic), Kateřina Svitková and Johanna Kaneryd this summer, Chelsea are apparently still in the market for new signings to add to Emma Hayes’ squad. While there...
