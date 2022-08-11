ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressives push Hochul to pick new chief judge who 'defends democracy'

More than 110 organizations penned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, urging her to nominate a new chief judge to the Court of Appeals with qualities who will prioritize protecting New York's most vulnerable populations, citing a culture of dysfunction within the state court system. The letter calls...
Heastie says he's open to judicial training for bail law

New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has remained one of the most steadfast and prominent supporters of the state measures that largely ended cash bail for many criminal charges. And as the law has become a flashpoint in a larger debtate over crime and public safety in New York...
Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge

When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce

New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
New York launches campaign to crackdown on speeding

New York state law enforcement officials this week will increase patrols in an effort to reduce speeding and other traffic safety violations. The campaign to crackdown on speeding began Sunday and runs until Aug. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. "There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and...
