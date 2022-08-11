ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wgnsradio.com

TSSAA Board of Control: Leaves Classifications "as is" for Next Two Years

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 15 at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex in Lebanon. The Board discussed classification and voted to extend the current classification cycle for another two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years). Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from the member schools next month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Welcomes TN Special Olympics Golfers

(MURFREESBORO) Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday (8/15/2022) at Old Fort Golf Course. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play...
wgnsradio.com

FUEL PRICE: Average Gas Price for Regular Unleaded in Rutherford County is Down to $3.19/gal and Diesel at $4.51/gal

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 66.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI Releases the Increasing Number of Assaults and Deaths Against Law Enforcement Officers in Tennessee - And Breaks Down the Statistics

TENNESSEE – On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual report that details the volume and nature of crimes directed toward law enforcement officers across our state. Findings in the report are put into the LEOKA Publication. LEOKA stands for Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Drive Safe and Use Caution in School Zones Throughout Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Law enforcement have increased patrol around schools - - this news in after a child was stuck and killed by a vehicle on East Main Street directly, after the first day of school. The following week, two children were hit by a motorist at a crosswalk in the Blackman School Zone area. The two children that were struck this past Tuesday were not seriously injured.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

GRAPE HARVEST DAY at Lane Agri-Park

Sat. (Sept. 10, 2022) 7:00-11:00AM GRAPE HARVEST DAY beside the pond at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd.). For those who help, bring a clean gallon jug to fill with fresh grape juice to take home after the pull. The Rutherford County Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information and assist the volunteers. The public can cut ripe grapes fresh from the vine, and then harvest them in the crusher to make fresh "off the vine" grape juice. Please bring clean gallon jugs to carry home your juice. Attached is the flyer for more information. Also bring, pruners, hat, gloves, sunscreen, and water. If you have questions, call Debbie Strobel at 615-542-6172 or email dstrobel@gmail.com.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!

(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna

SMYRNA, TN - A five-year-old was shot around 7:20PM Monday (8/15/2022) evening at the Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna, TN. The shooting was believed to have been an accident, but Smyrna Police continue to investigate how the situation unfolded. Witnesses say the child was shot in the area of...
SMYRNA, TN
