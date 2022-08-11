Read full article on original website
TSSAA Board of Control: Leaves Classifications "as is" for Next Two Years
The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 15 at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex in Lebanon. The Board discussed classification and voted to extend the current classification cycle for another two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years). Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from the member schools next month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
Murfreesboro Welcomes TN Special Olympics Golfers
(MURFREESBORO) Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday (8/15/2022) at Old Fort Golf Course. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play...
FUEL PRICE: Average Gas Price for Regular Unleaded in Rutherford County is Down to $3.19/gal and Diesel at $4.51/gal
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 66.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
TBI Releases the Increasing Number of Assaults and Deaths Against Law Enforcement Officers in Tennessee - And Breaks Down the Statistics
TENNESSEE – On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual report that details the volume and nature of crimes directed toward law enforcement officers across our state. Findings in the report are put into the LEOKA Publication. LEOKA stands for Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted.
Middle Tennessee Electric members set all-time record for electricity consumption in HEAT
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In battling a record hot July, members of Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) set an all-time record for electricity consumption. “We’re setting records across the spectrum this summer, and not the kind we want to see,” said MTE President/CEO Chris Jones. “Record consumption translates to record high bills for our members.”
Drive Safe and Use Caution in School Zones Throughout Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Law enforcement have increased patrol around schools - - this news in after a child was stuck and killed by a vehicle on East Main Street directly, after the first day of school. The following week, two children were hit by a motorist at a crosswalk in the Blackman School Zone area. The two children that were struck this past Tuesday were not seriously injured.
GRAPE HARVEST DAY at Lane Agri-Park
Sat. (Sept. 10, 2022) 7:00-11:00AM GRAPE HARVEST DAY beside the pond at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd.). For those who help, bring a clean gallon jug to fill with fresh grape juice to take home after the pull. The Rutherford County Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information and assist the volunteers. The public can cut ripe grapes fresh from the vine, and then harvest them in the crusher to make fresh "off the vine" grape juice. Please bring clean gallon jugs to carry home your juice. Attached is the flyer for more information. Also bring, pruners, hat, gloves, sunscreen, and water. If you have questions, call Debbie Strobel at 615-542-6172 or email dstrobel@gmail.com.
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
Murfreesboro Car burglars on the run after multiple vehicle thefts and firing at MPD
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No officers were injured when a group of car burglars fired at them during a foot pursuit on West Street Monday morning. The individuals remain on the run. Murfreesboro Police received a call around 4:57 a.m. for an abandoned vehicle parked on East Street with the...
5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna
SMYRNA, TN - A five-year-old was shot around 7:20PM Monday (8/15/2022) evening at the Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna, TN. The shooting was believed to have been an accident, but Smyrna Police continue to investigate how the situation unfolded. Witnesses say the child was shot in the area of...
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
Smyrna Police Investigating 2-Seperate Cases: Stolen Golf Cart and Amazon Package Theft
In Smyrna, police are trying to determine the identity of a subject who allegedly stole an Amazon package that was delivered to a local business (See photos above). The unknown culprit was captured on camera outside of a business at 611 Enon Springs Road East. The theft occurred on Tuesday,...
