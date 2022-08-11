Read full article on original website
Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx
A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and pronounced dead at the scene.
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)
As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
NYPD officer slashed by missing teen at Brooklyn subway station
The officer, a member of the housing bureau, was responding around 11:15 a.m. Sunday to a call from a mother who said her emotionally disturbed son was missing after threatening suicide by cop in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive
The man was on the tracks at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York when he was struck by a northbound 3 train around 1:45 a.m.
Viral video shows man wrestling shark on New York beach
Video of a man wrestling with a shark off the New York coast is going viral, especially amid record-setting shark sightings, attacks and beach closures in the area. The incident happened Sunday morning, according to a videographer at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Long Island. You can hear...
Brooklyn boy, 12, ambushed by 2 home invaders, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two assailants dressed as construction workers struck a 12-year-old boy Friday during an attempted home invasion in Brooklyn, police said. The incident occurred at a multi-dwelling apartment near 61st Street and Sixth Avenue in Bay Ridge at around 8 p.m. The two suspects entered the building through an unlocked door and hid […]
5 arrested as NYPD confiscates $2 million in counterfeit goods
A portion of the merchandise included bags from Gucci and Chanel to fake watches, sunglasses, and sneakers.
VIDEO: Boy, 16, punched, had knife placed to throat in robbery inside Harlem subway train
Authorities released surveillance footage of two suspects accused of punching and putting a knife to a teen boy’s throat during a robbery inside a Harlem subway station last month.
Carriage horse falls to the ground in Manhattan on hot summer day
A New York City carriage horse fell to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The horse fell and was temporarily unable to get up near the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.
Mother, teen son stab each other's faces in Coney Island apartment: NYPD
A woman and her teen son repeatedly stabbed each other during a fight inside their Coney Island apartment on Wednesday night, police said.
Woman punches subway rider in the face, says ‘I hate Mexicans’ in Brooklyn attack: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman slugged a subway rider in the face in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said. She sat down next to the 41-year-old victim on a Q train at the Newkirk Avenue train station, then, without provocation, repeatedly punched the victim, officials said. The bruised victim, who also suffered a […]
Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops
A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in...
New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time
New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies
Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
Leader of NYC drug ring sentenced to 22 years for overdose death of Vine app founder
A 41-year-old man who led a drug ring that led to the 2018 overdose death of Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the popular video app Vine, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
