Manchester, NH

The US Sun

Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed

A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Baltimore Sun

15-year-old charged with assault after a fight at a Harford County pool, police say

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 15-year-old boy with assault after a fight at a pool in Bel Air on Monday night. Deputies were called to the Fountain Green Swim Club at 9:17 p.m. Monday for reports that shots had been fired. But ultimately, they discovered that an unknown person played the sound of gunshots over a speaker. Deputies did not find any evidence that a gun was ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
SFGate

Prosecutor: Driver's mental health deteriorated before crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, near Los Angeles was suffering from worsening mental health problems and had been involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment, prosecutors said Monday while seeking to deny her pretrial release. Nicole...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Manchester, NH
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
SFGate

2 Men Found Guilty Of Murder In 2019 Fillmore District Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A federal jury convicted two San Francisco men of murder in the March 23, 2019, gang-related shootout at a memorial service in the Fillmore District that killed one person and injured four bystanders. Robert Manning, 28, and Jamare Coats, 26, were found guilty following a three-week trial,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Twisted Florida Ruling Says Pregnant Teen Isn’t ‘Mature’ Enough for Abortion

A Florida appeals court will force a parentless 16-year-old girl to give birth because the teen is not “sufficiently mature” to decide for herself whether or not to terminate the pregnancy.A circuit court judge previously denied the girl’s request to waive a state law requiring minors get parental consent for an abortion. On Monday, a three-judge panel upheld the decision.The unnamed teen, according to the appellate ruling, is getting a GED through a program for young people who have experienced traumatic events in their lives. In her petition, the girl—who lives with a relative and has an appointed guardian—argued that...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Cops: Suspects in attack on elderly woman are ages 11 to 18

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three children ages 11, 13, and 14 and an 18-year-old beat and robbed a 70-year-old Asian woman last month inside her San Francisco apartment building and two of them have been arrested, police said Monday. The woman was outside her Chinatown building when the suspects...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SF police arrest suspect in double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the shooting deaths of two people over the weekend in a neighborhood near Bayview Park in San Francisco. Officers responded to calls of shots fired about 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue. They found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

Wendy’s employee charged with customer’s murder after argument over order

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — An Arizona man is facing second-degree murder charges after a man he allegedly attacked at a fast-food restaurant died weeks after the incident. Prescott Valley Police told KTVK/KPHO that the 67-year-old victim died, and that charges against Antoine Kendrick were upgraded to second-degree murder. The victim’s name was not released.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SFGate

LAPD Close Felony DUI Investigation Into Anne Heche Car Crash

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Saturday that they have closed their investigation into Anne Heche after the actress was declared legally dead from injuries she sustained in a high-speed car crash. After the Aug. 5 crash where Heche — reportedly traveling over 100 miles per hour — drove into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

String Of Violence Over Four Days Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Stabbed

Over a four-day span, Stockton saw several violent incidents that left three men fatally shot, three women robbed at their homes and two men stabbed, police said. The string of shootings began last Thursday when a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue, across the street from San Joaquin Delta College.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide

OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
OAKLAND, CA

