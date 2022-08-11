Read full article on original website
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
FBI and Homeland Security release joint warning of potential violent extremist attacks in response to Trump raid
Two US federal agencies are warning of the potential for more attacks inspired by the anger of Donald Trump’s fans in response to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.The FBI and Department of Homeland Security jointly issued a memo to officials in both agencies warning that the likelihood of domestic extremist attacks on US soil has risen dramatically since last Monday’s raid. The former president is being investigated for illegal retention of classified materials.Officials warn that “the FBI and DHS have observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities,” and say that the...
In America's fastest-growing metro, a rising fear water will run out
LEEDS, Utah - A century after her grandfather arrived to eke a living out of the hot, red dirt here, Susan Savage still structures her life around the groundwater. Twice daily, she checks the well her family's pasturelands, orchards and animals depend on, watching its level drop in recent years amid punishing drought.
Six drastic plans Trump is already promising for a second term
For the first time since leaving office, former president Donald Trump has started getting specific about what he would do if he wins a second term in the White House. The pitches he's made onstage over the past month in speeches from Washington, D.C., to Dallas to Las Vegas are a stark contrast from ordinary stump speeches. He promises a break from American history if elected, with a federal government stacked with loyalists and unleashed to harm his perceived enemies.
A red-eye train between LA and SF is a no-brainer for California travel — why don't we have the option?
'The demand would be there' - if the price is right.
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
Trump-endorsed candidate shared extremist social media posts on stockpiling ammunition and conspiracy theories: CNN
In one post uncovered by CNN, Mark Finchem shared a photo of an ammunition stockpile with the message "you need to be prepared."
Lag in slavery reparations from US Jesuits irks descendants
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Last year, the U.S. branch of the Jesuits pledged to raise $100 million for a reconciliation initiative in partnership with descendants of people once enslaved by the Catholic order. On Tuesday, a leader of those descendants expressed deep dissatisfaction with the order's lack of progress since then.
Bill would make ‘bleed control’ part of high school curriculum
Two lawmakers, acting on concerns about mass shootings, want to require N.J. high schools to teach students how to stop traumatic bleeding. The post Bill would make ‘bleed control’ part of high school curriculum appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Biden aims for victory lap as he signs Inflation Reduction Act – live
White House hopes climate and healthcare bill will mark turning point for Biden’s presidency and boost Democrats in the midterms
California's proposed fast food bill isn't what it seems
A restaurant owner argues against California's AB 257.
