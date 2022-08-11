Last week I made the drive to St. Cloud to bring home a rescue kitten I had been preparing for. Rescuing an animal is a magical experience because you change the whole world for that pet. When I was at the rescue as I was playing with my new kitten and filling out some paperwork, someone surrendered their 19-year-old cat to the shelter. I never pass judgment on those who surrender animals because I don’t know their situation. What I did know is that this cat only knew one home and that its life had just completely changed. Senior pets don’t do well in shelters because of the fast pace environment. Many anxiously wait for their owners to return.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO