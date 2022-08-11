Read full article on original website
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
Gov. Burgum to support pledge of allegiance legislation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum says he thinks public school and other elected boards and commissions should recite the pledge of allegiance at their meetings. The comments come after the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, a policy that was only adopted last spring.
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Cass County this weekend
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County...
One person injured, another cited in fiery two-vehicle crash near Davenport, N.D.
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was cited and another person was injured in a fiery crash near Davenport, North Dakota Monday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a semi struck a pickup at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16. The pickup caught fire after the crash but the driver, a 20-year-old Walcott man, was able to get out before the fire started and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup was a total loss.
Between the Paiges: Sensational Senior Pets Up For Adoption in Fargo – Rico Suave
Last week I made the drive to St. Cloud to bring home a rescue kitten I had been preparing for. Rescuing an animal is a magical experience because you change the whole world for that pet. When I was at the rescue as I was playing with my new kitten and filling out some paperwork, someone surrendered their 19-year-old cat to the shelter. I never pass judgment on those who surrender animals because I don’t know their situation. What I did know is that this cat only knew one home and that its life had just completely changed. Senior pets don’t do well in shelters because of the fast pace environment. Many anxiously wait for their owners to return.
Redhawks Rally For Come-From-Behind Win Against Canaries
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (53-28) scored four runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to flip the script on the Sioux Falls Canaries (31-48) on Monday night and opened the four-game series with a 6-4 win. Ben Allison started his first game of...
