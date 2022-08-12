ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 Actors Whose First Roles Were Handed To Them By Their Parents

By Kristen Harris
 3 days ago

It's no secret that basically half of Hollywood is made up of nepotism babies — aka people whose parents were famous first.

Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

While a lot of nepotism babies are genuinely talented, there's no denying the privilege that comes with having a famous family member — especially when they can help you land a role in something they're directing, producing, or starring in.

Abc / ABC via Getty Images

Here are 27 actors whose first roles were in movies or TV shows their parents directed or starred in:

1. Maude Apatow is the daughter of writer/director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann.

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Via Getty

She made her film debut as Sadie in Knocked Up, which was directed, written, and co-produced by her dad.

Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Her mom also had a major role in the movie, and her sister Iris cameoed alongside her.

Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of actor Blythe Danner and director/producer Bruce Paltrow.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

She made her TV debut in the movie High , which her dad wrote, directed, and produced.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

3. Jaden Smith is the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In his first acting credit, he played a recurring character named Reggie on All of Us , which was created and executive produced by his parents.

UPN / Via youtube.com

The show was loosely based on Will and Jada's blended family.

Then, he made his film debut costarring alongside his dad in The Pursuit of Happyness . They played father and son.

Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

4. Willow Smith is the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

She made her onscreen debut as Marley Neville in I Am Legend , which her dad starred in. They played father and daughter.

Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Blake Lively is the daughter of actor/director Ernie Lively and talent manager Elaine Lively.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

In her first role, she played Trixie/Tooth Fairy in the movie Sandman , which her dad directed.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

6. Miley Cyrus is the daughter of singer/actor Billy Ray Cyrus.

Joseph Okpako / WireImage / Via Getty

She made her onscreen debut as Kylie on Doc , the medical drama her dad played the lead on.

PAX TV / Via youtube.com

7. Ben Stiller is the son of comedians/actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

His first role was a guest spot on Kate McShane , the legal drama his mom starred on.

Tim Boxer / Getty Images

8. John David Washington is the son of actor Denzel Washington and actor/singer Pauletta Washington.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Via Getty

His earliest role was a cameo in Malcolm X , which his dad starred in.

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

9. Mamie Gummer is the daughter of actor Meryl Streep.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

For her first role, she played Annie Forman in Heartburn , and her mom played the lead. She was credited as Natalie Stern.

Brian Hamill/©Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

10. Grace Gummer is also the daughter of actor Meryl Streep.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She first played the younger version of her mom's lead character in The House of the Spirits . She was credited as Jane Gray.

Miramax / courtesy Everett Collection

11. Angelina Jolie is the daughter of actor Jon Voight.

Kevin.mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

Her first acting role was Tosh Warner in Lookin' to Get Out , which was written by her dad. He also played the lead role. She played his daughter.

Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

She was credited as Angelina Jolie Voight.

12. Ever Anderson is the daughter of director Paul W. S. Anderson and actor Milla Jovovich.

Gisela Schober / Getty Images for amfAR

She made her film debut in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter , which her dad wrote and directed. She played the younger version of Alicia Marcus — her mom's starring role.

Sony Pictures Releasing / Via youtube.com

13. Wyatt Russell is the son of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Nine years after reportedly taking his first steps on the set of his parents' film Overboard , he made his first onscreen appearance in Escape from L.A., which his dad wrote and starred in.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

14. Colin Hanks is the son of actor Tom Hanks.

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Via Getty

His first role was Male Page in That Thing You Do! , which his dad wrote, directed, and starred in.

20th Century Fox / Via moviefone.com

15. Laura Dern is the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty

Her first role was Sharon Anne in White Lightning . She played the daughter of her mom's character.

United Artists / Via youtube.com

16. Natasha Bure is the daughter of actor Candace Cameron Bure.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

She made her onscreen debut on an episode of Make It or Break It , which her mom had a recurring role on.

In her first leading role, Natasha played the daughter/niece of her mom's twin characters in Switched for Christmas .

Hallmark Channel / Via youtube.com

17. Lily Collins is the daughter of musician/record producer Phil Collins.

Todd Williamson / Via Getty

In her very first role, she voiced a baby ape in Tarzan , which her dad composed the soundtrack for.

Fotos International / Getty Images

18. Bryce Dallas Howard is the daughter of director Ron Howard.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Her earliest roles were cameos in movies her dad directed, including Apollo 13 and How the Grinch Stole Christmas .

Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images

Her dad also produced and appeared in her directorial debut, the documentary Dads .

Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

19. Jessica Capshaw is the daughter of actor/producer Kate Capshaw and stepdaughter of director Steven Spielberg.

Barry King / Getty Images

For her first role, she played Patsy in The Locusts , which her mom starred in.

MGM Distribution Co. / Via youtube.com

20. Harley Quinn Smith is the daughter of filmmaker/actor Kevin Smith.

James Devaney / WireImage / Via Getty

She made her film debut as Baby Silent Bob in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back . Her dad wrote and directed the movie, and he also starred as the grown-up version of Silent Bob.

Miramax Films / Via reddit.com

21. Emilio Estévez is the son of actor Martin Sheen.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Via Getty

His first role was a cameo in Badlands , which his dad starred in.

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

22. Charlie Sheen is also the son of actor Martin Sheen.

Mark Sullivan / WireImage / Via Getty

Likewise, he made his onscreen debut in a Badlands cameo.

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

23. Sosie Bacon is the daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Her first role was the 10-year-old version of Emily Stoll in Loverboy, which her dad directed. Her mom played the grown-up version of Emily.

Think Film / courtesy Everett Collection

24. Dakota Johnson is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Alongside her half-sister Stella Banderas, she made her onscreen debut as the daughter of her mom's lead character in Crazy in Alabama . The movie was directed and produced by her then-stepdad Antonio Banderas.

Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

25. Scott Eastwood is the son of actor/director Clint Eastwood.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

He made his film debut as Private Roberto Lundsford in Flags of Our Fathers , which his dad directed, produced, and co-scored.

Paramount Pictures / Via scott-eastwood-blog.tumblr.com

Using his mother's last name, he was credited as Scott Reeves.

26. Liza Minnelli is the daughter of actor Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Via Getty

She made her film debut as the daughter of her mom's character in In the Good Old Summertime .

Loew's, Inc. courtesy Everett Collection

27. And finally, Sofia Coppola is the daughter of director/producer/writer Francis Ford Coppola.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Her earliest roles were uncredited cameos in some of her dad's most notable works, including The Godfather , The Godfather Part II , and The Outsiders .

Gilbert Tourte / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She shares her first screenwriting credit with her dad. They co-wrote Life Without Zoë , the second chapter in the anthology film New York Stories .

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

He also produced her feature directorial debut, The Virgin Suicides .

Fred Duval / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Community Policy