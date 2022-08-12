So Uh, Apparently "Riverdale" And "Pretty Little Liars" Exist In The Same Universe

Related
Insecure's Yvonne Orji to Headline Netflix Bodybuilding Drama (Report)
Click here to read the full article. Coming off of her Emmy-nominated run as Insecure‘s Molly, Yvonne Orji reportedly has been tapped to lead a new drama series at Netflix. As reported by our sister site Deadline, Stronger (working title) would star Orji as a single mom who “becomes obsessed with bodybuilding” as she toes “the surprisingly tenuous line separating self-empowerment from self-destruction.” Sheldon Turner, who was Academy Award-nominated for his Up in the Air screenplay, created and would pen the prospective series. In addition to her five-season Insecure run, Orji’s previous TV credits include episodes of Jane the Virgin and A Black Lady Sketch Show, the Hulu buddy comedy Vacation Friends, the HBO special Momma, I Made It, and an April episode of ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot. More from TVLineCamila Mendes, Maya Hawke Team Up to Do Revenge in Netflix Movie TrailerQ-Force Cancelled at NetflixThe Sandman's Gwendoline Christie: Shapewear Is Hell and Other Post-Finale Musings From Lucifer HerselfBest of TVLineTV Roles Recast: 25+ Times a Show Changed Actors Midstream (and Why)Stars Who Almost Played Other TV Roles — on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Lost, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Other ShowsTV Stars Almost Cast in Other Roles
13 Moments From Kids TV Shows That Made Me Super Uncomfortable As A Child
Zack and Cody were kinda gross.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" No text from "A" could ever leave us this shocked. The latest episode of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin reveals a connection to another teen drama—in addition to its predecessor. It turns out the HBO Max series and Riverdale exist within the same universe.
‘All American’ Season 5: Everything We Know so Far
'All American' will return for season 5. Here's everything we know so far.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3
“The Morning Show” will have a new face around the set in Season 3: Jon Hamm is joining the Apple TV+ series in a key role. The Emmy-winning “Mad Men” alum will play Paul Marks, described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.
‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh Joins Cast of Andie MacDowell’s New Hallmark Series
Chyler Leigh will play the estranged daughter of Andie MacDowell's Del Landry character in the upcoming Hallmark Channel series 'The Way Home.'
What If The ‘Frasier’ Reboot Were A Drama Series? One Trailer Gives A Thrilling Answer
Since the official announcement of a Frasier reboot starring the original psychiatrist himself Kelsey Grammer, big official updates have been limited. Only so many cast members have been confirmed, and so far Grammer has just been able to provide a vague overview of the show’s direction. Some of these hints were enough for one fan to make a trailer for the Frasier reboot that takes a turn for the dramatic.
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
Sam Levinson Won’t ‘Drag’ ‘Euphoria’ on Like ‘Lost,’ Breakout Star Angus Cloud Says
Angus Cloud is riding high when it comes to the viral success of “Euphoria.” The hit series has shattered records on Twitter and made HBO viewership history — and that’s just after two seasons. Yet Cloud assures that creator Sam Levinson won’t let the show flame out much like other beloved series. “I’m just excited to see what Sam comes up with,” Cloud told Variety about the show’s future. “He not going to drag it on like ‘Lost.'” (That ABC show went on for 121 episodes across six seasons, arriving at a conclusion that infamously left many fans feeling sour.) While Cloud and...
Grey's Anatomy's James Pickens Jr. scrubs in with new cast members
Grey-Sloan Memorial has some new arrivals, and they're getting a proper welcome. Grey's Anatomy veteran James Pickens Jr. has embraced the latest arrivals to the cast, celebrating with a photo of the "Grey's family" in an Instagram post. In the image, Pickens Jr. stands with the "new interns" — Niko...
People Are Sharing The Best TV Shows Of All Time, And I'm So Glad My Favorite Made The List
"And that ending...holy crap. So many shows can't stick the landing, but The Americans absolutely did."
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Teaser Has Reba McEntire Suggesting You Might Never Leave Montana Murder Town (Video)
Reba McEntire is setting up the suspense coming to ABC’s “Big Sky” Season 3 in its brand new teaser trailer. The new season, which is being called “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” also features Jensen Ackles, who made his debut in the Season 2 finale. He’s also featured in the new teaser, heading out on an investigation with series star Katheryn Winnick. Kylie Bunbury, who also stars in the show, appears to have made a discovery in another moment from the new footage.
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
‘The Walking Dead’ Star Sarah Wayne Callies Calls AMC’s Frank Darabont Firing “An Assassination”
While AMC continues to expand The Walking Dead universe, which began under showrunner Frank Darabont, some of the show’s stars still haven’t come to terms with his firing. Darabont developed the hit zombie series in 2010, but was fired in 2011 due to budgetary disagreements with AMC. Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Lori Grimes on the first three seasons of The Walking Dead, recently expressed her disapproval of how Darabont’s exit from the show was handled by the network.
Eric Kripke Teases the Start of Filming For 'The Boys' Season 4 With New Image
After concluding its third season back at the start of July, fans of Prime Video's superhero series The Boys have been waiting with bated breath for new info about the series already confirmed season 4. Now, it would seem that the team is getting back together as series showrunner Eric Kripke teases a return to Canada, which is where each of the three previous seasons were filmed.
