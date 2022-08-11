Read full article on original website
Related
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Kelly Announces $520M in Highway Projects Added to IKE Construction Pipeline
ANDOVER – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects – a total investment of more than $520 million – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan, IKE. “Expanding and modernizing...
sunflowerstateradio.com
NCK Housing Opportunities Launches New Housing Incentive Program For NCK
NCK Housing Opportunities, Inc., a housing non-profit managed by the North Central Regional Planning Commission, is excited to launch a new housing incentive program in its 8-county service area to attract new residents to move to North Central Kansas to work, start/buy a business, or retire. The program provides $12,500...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Nebraska DHHS to Disburse Pandemic EBT Benefits
Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will disburse P-EBT benefits on August 16. P-EBT is a program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and impacted by COVID-related absences from school. DHHS, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), is overseeing the disbursement of benefits.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas anti-abortion activists scramble to cover $229K cost of abortion amendment recount
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen expressed confidence Monday that $229,000 would be secured to finance a hand recount of more than 920,000 votes cast statewide on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution restricting the right to abortion. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office set a 5 p.m....
Comments / 0