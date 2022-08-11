Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will disburse P-EBT benefits on August 16. P-EBT is a program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides assistance to families of children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and impacted by COVID-related absences from school. DHHS, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), is overseeing the disbursement of benefits.

20 HOURS AGO