Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iowa.media
Waukee man arrested for allegedly biting, strangling girlfriend
A Waukee man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Monday in connection with an Aug. 7 incident in which he allegedly bit and strangled his girlfriend in the course of a domestic dispute. Edward Reese Miller, 36, of 25 Winfield Parkway, Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood...
iowa.media
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 15
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Cesar Gaytan Alvarez, 25, of 611 Allison Ave., Des Moines, was arrested for OWI and issued a citation for failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Shedrick Cooper, 27, of 3203 W. 43rd St., Sioux Falls, S.D., was arrested for...
iowa.media
Fugitive holed up in Winterset church Sunday morning
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect in an Omaha homicide is holed up in a Lutheran church at this hour, according to law enforcement reports. Officers of the West Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle Sunday morning near the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, but the suspect, Gage Walter of Nebraska, fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Madison County.
iowa.media
Donna Lou White
Donna Lou White, 87, of Des Moines, died March 19, 2022. There will be a celebration of life 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Urbandale Senior Center, 7305 Aurora in Urbandale. Her remains will be released to the Heavens at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Jerusalem Church Evergreen Cemetery, 1103 Joshua Avenue, Creston. A light lunch will follow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Adel Chamber hosts 42nd annual Sweet Corn Festival
The 42nd annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival opened with a 9:30 a.m. parade Saturday, and by 11 a.m. the grounds around the county courthouse were dense with corn-loving suburbanites, basking in the sun and waiting to fill their plates. Some 10 tons of sweet corn were consumed by the early...
iowa.media
New report shows 1.2 mil. Iowans in drought
Climate Check reports 2%, or seven days, of a typical year categorized as extremely hot. Through the first 11 days of August, Creston has seen six days reaching 93 degrees – the categorical mark for extremely hot in Iowa. Next week has three forecasted days over 93 degrees, the hottest being a predicted 97 degrees on Saturday.
iowa.media
2022 Cloris Awards nominees; ceremony set for Aug. 28
And the winner is… local theater in greater Des Moines for returning to the stage after the pandemic finally moved out of the spotlight. After skipping a year, the seventh (almost) annual Cloris Awards will honor eight local theater companies that produced 33 shows during the 2021-2022 season. The outdoor ceremony is set for 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 (or Aug. 29 in case of rain), at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater, 4100 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines. A reception will begin at 7 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic items. Admission is free.
iowa.media
Caregiving a rewarding, frustrating labor of love
Taking a role in watching over an aging friend or relative can be both rewarding and frustrating. It’s important to strike a balance between keeping your loved one safe and healthy and allowing the loved one as much independence as possible. There are many sources of reliable, free information....
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Lenox’s Devin Whipple – 2022 South Central Iowa Athlete of the Year finalist
Continuing career at Wartburg, where he will play defensive line. Paved way for 55 rushing touchdowns in 2021, including Isaac Grundman who had 32 touchdowns. Bedford/Lenox heavyweight Devin Whipple patiently waits for his moment against Atlantic Trojan Nathan Keiser. Whipple won by fall in 1:49. (JARED LARSON/) 2021-2022 season –...
Comments / 0