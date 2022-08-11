And the winner is… local theater in greater Des Moines for returning to the stage after the pandemic finally moved out of the spotlight. After skipping a year, the seventh (almost) annual Cloris Awards will honor eight local theater companies that produced 33 shows during the 2021-2022 season. The outdoor ceremony is set for 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 (or Aug. 29 in case of rain), at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater, 4100 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines. A reception will begin at 7 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic items. Admission is free.

