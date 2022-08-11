Two of College Football's most depressing losses of all-time were Auburn's fault

The year is 2013, and Auburn has reached the SEC Championship, due in part to several breaks bending in their direction.

The first came on November 16 against Georgia. Auburn grabbed a 34-17 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the 4th quarter. Georgia would then catch momentum and score 21 unanswered points to take a 38-37 lead with 1:49 remaining.

On Auburn’s final drive of the game, they were stuck with a 4th and 18 situation from their own 27 yard line. Quarterback Nick Marshall delivered a desperation pass down the field, where the football would be tipped by two Georgia defenders (one of those defenders, Tray Matthews, would finish his career at Auburn) and would land in the hands of Ricardo Louis. Louis caught the pass in stride and ran into the end zone to stun the Bulldogs, who had almost completed a monumental comeback.

The second miracle that Auburn would receive came just two weeks later. Auburn and Alabama were tied at 28 in the 4th quarter. On the next to last play of the game, Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon stepped out of bounds as time expired. However, after instant replay review, it was determined that he stepped out of bounds with one-second remaining in the game.

That second would go on to be the most important second of the season, and maybe in college football history.

Alabama elected to kick a 57-yard field goal in hopes to break the tie, and to give Alabama the Iron Bowl win. But, fate wanted another outcome.

Adam Griffith of Alabama’s kick was just short, and allowed Chris Davis to return the kick. He zoomed down the field sparingly touched, and ended his dash in the end zone, where Auburn rose victorious over the Crimson Tide.

Those two finishes have special places in the hearts of Auburn fans, but not so much in the hearts of those on the other side.

Riley Gates of 247Sports recently ranked College Football’s 10 most depressing losses of all-time, with both “The Prayer at Jordan-Hare” and “The Kick Six” being listed.

Here is where each game is ranked on the list, as well as 247Sports’ reasoning behind placing the games where they did:

8. The Prayer at Jordan-Hare

With no open receivers, quarterback Nick Marshall heaved a prayer into triple coverage deep down the field. Somehow, two Bulldog defenders whiffed on the easy interception attempt, and the ball bounced off the chest of safety Josh Harvey-Clemons and directly into the hands of Ricardo Louis, who hauled the ball in for the 73-yard game-winning touchdown. Tiger fans celebrated the win in a big way, as it was nothing short of a miracle.

1. The Kick Six

