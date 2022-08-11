Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
WBOC
One Dead, One Injured Following Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - One man is dead after a house fire in Wicomico County late Monday afternoon. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and other departments were called to 32733 Johnson Road east of Salisbury at around 4:30 p.m. for a fire in a one-story single-family home.
WBOC
Car Break-ins in Seaford Have Neighbors on Edge
SEAFORD, Del. - A series of car break-ins in Seaford have put neighbors on high alert. Those neighbors who spoke with'WBOC said their quiet neighborhoods are being disrupted during all hours of the night. Seaford police said the break-ins have been happening in the area of Hickory Lane, Shipley Street,...
WBOC
Tornado Cleanup Efforts Continue on Smith Island
SMITH ISLAND -- Two new groups of volunteers headed to Smith Island on Monday to help with the cleanup efforts nearly two weeks after a tornado came ashore on the island. The volunteers, from Oakridge Baptist Church and Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury, arrived on the island at around 10 a.m. They wasted little time getting to work, possibly because, at least for one volunteer, the island reminded them of home.
2 killed, 1 injured after Mustang overturns in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Two men were killed and a third was hurt early Sunday after their car overturned and two of them were ejected from the vehicle, authorities said Monday.A Ford Mustang was heading east on Cranbrook Road near Greenside Drive about 2 a.m. when it veered off the road, Baltimore County Police said. Police said the car hit a fire hydrant and some trees before it overturned, ejecting the driver and a passenger.A second passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, remained inside the vehicle, police said.Elvis Espinoza, 20, died at the scene, while Salvador Melara, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. The other passenger, identified as a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
WBOC
Home, Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 2:08 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers contacted residents of the area. It was determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting but that an occupied home and an unoccupied vehicle were struck as a result of the gunfire. Witnesses reported that the suspects possibly fled in a red vehicle.
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
Wbaltv.com
Train strikes tractor-trailer on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore
A freight train struck a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon in Baltimore. The collision took place around 1 p.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Kane Street. City police said no injuries were reported. SkyTeam 11 reported the collision split the trailer in half, and the westbound lanes of Eastern Avenue...
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
WBOC
Salisbury Councilwoman Calls for Effort to Stop Underage Kids from Riding Scooters
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson says she's seen a lot of kids under 18 riding the Bird scooters around Salisbury, though riders must be over 18 years of age to operate them. "The major concern now is the underage riding scooters. Not only are they riding the scooters during...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
foxbaltimore.com
Crash claims life of man in Anne Arundel County on Sunday
HARMANS, Md. (WBFF) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash at noon on Sunday. Anne Arundel County Police say that they responded to a crash at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and Dorsey Road. When police arrived, they found a car was traveling south along Aviation Boulevard when...
foxbaltimore.com
Jaw-dropping video shows brutal brawl taking over Federal Hill streets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1am in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident, which was shared online, captures stunned onlookers screaming and shouting...
Alert Issued For Teen Reported Missing For Days In Harford County
Concerns are mounting for friends and family of a teenage girl who has been missing for several days in Maryland. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to track down 16-year-old Haylee Addair, who has been missing since approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Kingsville.
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WBOC
Lloyd "Jack" Goldsborough McAllister, Jr.
Lloyd G. McAllister, Jr. “Jack” of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the age of 98. Jack graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore, Maryland and entered the Army Air Corps in February of 1943. As a Navigator in the 14th Air Force, he flew 74 combat missions throughout China, Burma, and India and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Air Medals. Jack was honorably discharged in February of 1946.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
One killed in head-on collision in Howard County
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Browns Bridge Road near Lime Kiln Road in Fulton. That area to the Montgomery County line was closed for about three hours.
Bay Net
AUDIO: Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Solomons Under Investigation
SOLOMONS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a deadly motorcycle accident that took place this evening. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to Solomons Island Road, in the area of the Navy Recreation Center for a serious crash involving two motorcycles. Crews arrived...
