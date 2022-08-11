Read full article on original website
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 17, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
Subdivision foes say technical violation should sink Denham Springs-area development
A set of Livingston Parish residents wants a court to review the approval of a subdivision with more than 2,000 lots, saying that when the Parish Council voted on the plan its developers weren't in full compliance with the parish's rules. Planners for the Deer Run subdivision slated to be...
Beauregard Town historic district defeated by planning commission: regulation vs. costs
A move to designate Beauregard Town as a local historic district was unanimously denied Monday by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, squashing the years-long effort without the need for Metro Council to weigh in. Residents of the 19th century neighborhood on both sides of the issue made impassioned...
Baton Rouge needs more time to draft flood-fighting rules for developers
East Baton Rouge Parish plans to extend a development moratorium by six months so hydrologists can complete work on a full set of rules that would govern building in low-lying areas. The Metro Council last year approved stricter, temporary flood protection rules, after more than 1,000 homes flooded in the...
Photos: ExxonMobil unveils new equipment as part of $410 million refinery expansion project
ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge refinery is undergoing a three-year, $410 million expansion project meant to boost the refinery's capacity to handle a wider variety of crude oils from around the world. The energy giant on Friday unveiled new machinery, called a coker slide valve, as part of the expansion. Students, employees...
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
Candidates for Lafayette police chief will be put to the test Thursday. Here’s what the exam is like
The five remaining candidates vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief will have their knowledge of the role tested Thursday as they take a required state exam. Micky Broussard, chairman of the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said testing will begin at 9 a.m. in the Lafayette Police Department’s third-floor training room.
This hotel near the Lafayette airport sold for $18.45 million
A hotel near the Lafayette Regional Airport has been sold for $18.45 million, records show. Investors connected to SPI Holdings of Dallas bought the Woodspring Suites Lafayette, 200 Hugh Wallis Road, from Gulf Coast Hotel Management, land records show. It also bought the Lake Charles property at 3202 N. Power Centre Parkway for $15.1 million.
Southern imposes mask mandate, rescinds it hours later, then posts one just for Law Center
Southern University imposed a mask mandate for all of its campuses Monday, then rescinded its order within hours, then said the order was still in effect at the system's Law Center. "Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks...
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, back at work, defends decision to lead LCG while in rehab
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, back at work Monday after 21 days of in-patient treatment of alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, defended his decision to continue doing some work while in therapy. "The people elected me, elected my policies, elected my thoughts and ideas," Guillory said in response to a...
Lafayette police officer hospitalized after being run over, dragged 100 feet during traffic stop
A Lafayette police officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning after being run over and dragged about 100 feet according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle they witnessed being operated recklessly about 1:20 a.m. in the 400...
Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored
The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
Eunice-based meat company launches direct-to-consumer service
Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co. has launched Louisiana Beef Direct, a direct-to-consumer service to customers in eight regional parishes. The service will kick off with the company offering six curated boxes for online ordering and delivery via a partnership with RoadRunner delivery service, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced this week.
Indian street food, Turkey Cajun poboy and French fries with Ranch: Best things we ate this week
Indian street food board and biting basket from Tap 65. Tap 65 is one of Baton Rouge's most Instagramable restaurants. The colorful papadums and fryums in the biting basket are no exception. The appetizer comes with green chutney and sweet & sour chutney. Tap 65 is located at 515 Mouton...
Baker School System staff holds annual convocation to start new year
On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”. The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed. The City...
Baton Rouge area home sales drop again in July, see by how much
The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 23.1% lower in July than the year before, the fifth month in a row there has been a year-to-year decline in home sales. There were 1.032 homes sold in July, according to figures released Monday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Reators’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from the 1,342 MLS sales in July 2021.
Jars of soil and shared prayers used to memorialize victims killed in Youngsville lynchings
As music gently played and a singing bowl chimed, a few dozen Lafayette Parish residents on Saturday honored the lives of two Black men killed in lynchings in the Youngsville area in the 1800s. The ceremony was part of an Equal Justice Initiative effort known as the Community Remembrance Project,...
Bell rings to welcome students back to East Feliciana schools
East Feliciana Parish schools opened Aug. 10 smiles, photos, balloons and learning. STEAM Academy founding STEM and science teacher Emily Hagan Hurst took photos of her students in front of a colorful balloon display. Enrichment Academy Principal Ella Mims-Philson celebrated her 50th first day of school.
