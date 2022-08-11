Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid

Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE honors leaving members
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two members who were not re-elected in the county general election. The board recognized District 4 member Tecky Hicks and District 7 member Judy Trent for their years of service at its meeting on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
“He truly was a great kid” – School officials, band director remember victim of Norton house fire
BIG STONE GAP - Josh Azbill joined the Union High School Marching band in December, but left an impression on teachers and students beyond his few months in the group. “People may say in a situation like this what a great kid someone was, but he truly was a great kid,” Union High School Marching Bears Band Director Kim Sturgill said of the 13-year-old tuba player and Union Middle School student who died in a house fire in Norton Sunday.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network
ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.
Johnson City Press
Splash pad closed for repairs
The Kingsport Splash Pad, on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will be closed Monday and Tuesday in order to make repairs to the drain in the pump room. The city anticipates reopening the splash pad on Aug. 17, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi BMA votes to increase competitive bid requirement
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on first reading to approve an ordinance increasing the competitive bid requirement to $25,000. Currently, any project over $4,000 requires the town to solicit bids via phone or email, and any project over the cost of $10,000 requires the town to solicit sealed bids before moving forward.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE approves debit card usage for travel expenses
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of Education approved the usage of debit cards for travel expenses by coaches, supervisors and the director of schools. The BOE discussed the motion at its meeting on August 11.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city officials offer reminders about garbage pickup
City officials reminded people Monday on best practices for garbage collection every week. A press release offered these tips to ensure residents’ garbage and trash is collected every week.
Johnson City Press
Work continues to bridge over Boone Lake in Johnson City
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists to continue to be mindful of lane reductions on U.S. Highway 11E/19W as work continues to the bridge over Boone Lake. Repair work at the site, which is located near Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park, will result in closing one lane in...
Johnson City Press
State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes
Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. Between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long journey that began two years ago after his...
Johnson City Press
Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park and a stroll in downtown Johnson City
Hundreds of Canada Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. And a gaggle of geese was seen strolling down West King Street in downtown Johnson City Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many...
Johnson City Press
Get ready to JAM with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band
The Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) of Upper East Tennessee will be hosting a bluegrass concert on Wednesday to promote the opening of JAM registration for the upcoming year. On Aug. 17, JAM is sponsoring a series of assemblies in various Washington County Schools to promote registration for the program.
Johnson City Press
Deadline approaching for applicants for Youth Business Fair at Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton, Covered Bridge Days, is still more than a month away, but one deadline is fast approaching. That deadline is for submitting applications to be a part of the Youth Business Fair, which will take place on the last day of the festival, Sunday, Sept 25, from 1-4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
Johnson City Press
Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food
After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU ninth in nation among Fortune’s Best Online MSN Programs in 2022
East Tennessee State University ranks ninth in the nation among Fortune Education’s Best Online Master’s in Nursing (MSN) Programs in 2022. Recognizing that classrooms are “no longer physical but virtual,” Fortune Education aims to guide readers in “navigating this new, rich and somewhat overwhelming world of education.” Its rankings are developed and produced by its editorial staff.
Johnson City Press
Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
Johnson City Press
Heritage in the pulpits: Outsey researching black churches in SWVA
BIG STONE GAP – After two years, Josh Outsey is still counting churches. Outsey, a Big Stone Gap resident and a documentation project coordinator with Appalshop, has been working with the Whitesburg, Kentucky-based heritage and cultural resource organization for two years on a project to document Southwest Virginia’s past and current black churches.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Sullivan East at West Ridge volleyball
West Ridge and Sullivan East jump-started volleyball season in Northeast Tennessee with a nonconference showdown Monday in Blountville. The Lady Wolves prevailed in four sets, winning 25-18, 7-25, 25-23, 25-13.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 15
Aug. 15, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published news of interest to Johnson City area residents. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 14, readers learned that “During the storm last Thursday afternoon the lightning struck the trolley wire and burnt out the armature in the generator which furnishes the power, and owning to the fact that the burnt machine could not be replaced before Saturday the baseball games were discontinued and the Morristown club went home.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy welcomes Class of 2026
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy welcomed 54 student pharmacists in the Class of 2026 with a traditional White Coat Ceremony on Friday at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The class arrived on Aug. 1 for Gatton Ready, a bridge program designed to help students acclimate to the rigors of pharmacy school, culminating in the White Coat Ceremony on Friday.
