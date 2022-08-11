WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters rallied back to take down the Wausau Woodchucks 6-3. Garrett Broussard (Utah Valley University) drove in the first run of the game in the first inning with a single to right field. Broussard had two hits with one RBI on the night. Andrew Semo (University of San Diego) led the team with three hits including a home run on the top of the ninth inning to provide insurance runs for the Rafters. Colin Tuft (University of Virginia) contributed to the offense with two hits, a double, two RBI and a stolen base.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO