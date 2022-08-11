ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

sflcn.com

Clayton Sisters to Serve as Ambassadors for 5K Gallop Charity Run

MIAMI – The South Miami Children’s Clinic, along with the 5K Gallop Management Team, in association with an array of sponsors, officially announces the participation of Miss Tina Clayton and Miss Tia Clayton as sports ambassadors for the inaugural staging of the 5k Gallop charity run on Saturday August 27, 2022, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami, Florida, 33177.
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations

Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miramar, FL
Davie, FL
Florida State
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery

Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
MIAMI, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022

Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
MIAMI, FL
Wayne Messam
calleochonews.com

“Best of the best” brunch recognizes 2 of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs

A “Best of the best” brunch celebration that took place at a Miami eatery that just earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. Korbel Champagne and Dreamable, along with its CEO/Founder Elizabeth Cousins, hosted a "Best of the best" brunch in late July commending and honoring some of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and their achievements. The event served to show appreciation for some of the city’s most active people in business and to celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries as well as the charitable sector.
MIAMI, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Ballroom#The Vm Group Celebrated#Community Meeting Lyme#Fl#The Vm Group#Vm#Jamaicans#American
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus Presents “life Is a Cabaret” Concert on September 10

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus (FTLGMC) will present “Life is a Cabaret” on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The special concert will include a sentimental selection of favorite Broadway tunes and popular standards with live musical instrumentation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Jamaican sorrel might benefit Florida farmers

The Jamaican sorrel may prove to be another great Florida crop. The versatile fruit can be used to make tea, jams, jellies, pies, chutney and can even make wine. Norma Samuels, an urban horticulture agent in the Florida Friendly Landscaping Program at University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and her team are heading the two-year project to evaluate how sorrel varieties handle the Central Florida climate. They are working with Whispering Oaks Winery and Bountiful Farms for their research trials.
FLORIDA STATE
tamaractalk.com

Lauderhill Woman Shot; Dies After Driving Herself to Broward Health North

A Lauderhill woman was shot early Sunday and died after driving herself to Broward Health North hospital, authorities said. Investigators believe Anaysha Donjoie, 20, was shot somewhere in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives on Monday were still working to determine where and how Donjoie was struck by gunfire, as well as who shot her.
LAUDERHILL, FL
850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Back-to-school countdown: Broward superintendent celebrates hiring gains

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With just hours away from the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Broward County Public Schools employees were preparing on Monday for students to return to classrooms on Tuesday morning. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said that despite a nationwide shortage of teachers every core academic...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

