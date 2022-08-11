ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Watch 10-Year-Old Perform With Green Day At His First Concert Ever

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVkLA_0hE3ewAA00

Green Day have made it tradition to bring a fan onstage to help them perform a cover of Operation Ivy's "Knowledge," and at the Outside Lands festival last weekend they made one kid's first concert ever one he'll remember for the rest of his life.

Billie Joe Armstrong picked 10-year-old Montgomery, who was holding a sign that read “I’m 10. I came here to play with you,” from the crowd and invited him to play guitar during the song.

“This little guy knows how to play?” Armstrong asked, pointing to Montgomery. “You’re 10 years old and you know how to play? You swear to God?”

The young boy, who's also an East Bay native, chatted with The San Francisco Chronicle about the life-changing experience. “I was really just focusing on playing the guitar and focused on Billie Joe Armstrong and all of that — just looking out on the crowd with all the big lights and stuff,” he recalled. “I wasn’t really nervous. I just fell right in. … I just got on the guitar and started rocking out.”

“Since we got the tickets, he told me, ‘I’m going to play with them.’ I know it sounds crazy, but he said that for weeks,” said Montgomery's dad. “I told him it was a long shot.”

On his first day back at school after the show, the fifth grader admitted he was treated like a rockstar. And rightfully so.

Watch Montgomery shred above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tippnews.com

California Soul Food Cookout and Festival to Benefit Regional Charities

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
PLEASANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
sonomacountygazette.com

The delights and dangers of living in Sebastopol

After a halfhearted attempt at winter, Mother Nature appears to be taking summer seriously. Long, warm summer days fog minds and discourage work that can’t be accomplished with a cold beer in hand. Birds are battling over the feeder, looking like a hoard of early morning big box bargain buyers competing over stuff that, in a few months, will end up curb side with an aesthetically unpleasing “FREE” sign. Sonoma County’s award winning pollen is in the air, supplying endless coughs and sneezes that are excused by saying to the person receiving the blast, “Don’t worry, it’s sinuses, not COVID,” while knowing no testing has occurred since last Christmas when ancient Aunt Beulah was visiting. And while the buzz of insects may be pleasing on quiet walks, there is another buzz that should cause dread: cyclists.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
marinmommies.com

Gravenstein Apple Fair: An Old-Time Country Festival

The 2022 Gravenstein Apple Fair takes place Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, from 10 am to 6 pm. The Fair is held at Ragle Ranch Park, located at 500 Ragle Ranch Road in Sebastopol. Admission at the door is $25 for adults 13+, $20 for seniors 65+, and...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KRON4 News

Kite surfer rescued near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A kite surfer was rescued in the San Francisco Bay on Saturday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. SFFD first Tweeted about a kite surfer in distress at 6:40 p.m. near the Fort Point National Historic Site near the southern side of the Golden Gate Bridge. The person […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
sonomasun.com

New bike bridge, new pool, old family favorite

Sonoma’s Fryer Creek Pedestrian & Bicycle Bridge Project. It’s been lingering so long that some of the original proponents have aged off bikes and onto walkers. But, progress. Construction is underway to connect Newcomb Street and Manor Drive. Improvements include a new 8-foot wide, 60-foot long paved bicycle and pedestrian path, plus sidewalk and curb/gutters along Newcomb. The bridge should be open to foot traffic “this Fall,” the City promises.
SONOMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Green Day#Concert#Long Shot
sonomasun.com

When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked

Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
SONOMA, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week

Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market

The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Eater

Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig

Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

14-year-old Oakland boy robbed of pet French bulldog at gunpoint

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy from Oakland said he is shaken up after he was robbed at gunpoint. Thieves stole his family's French bulldog named Bella. His mother Karmen Graciliano said she's outraged and upset by what happened, "I don't know who has her. How are they treating her? I just want her back."
OAKLAND, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy