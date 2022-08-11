ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

CBS 58

Police investigate fatal Monday morning shooting at 76th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place near 76th St. and Vienna Ave. on Mon., August 15, 2022, at approximately 9:12 a.m. The victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Driver dead after fleeing police and hitting pole

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:15 a.m. near 32nd and Glendale Ave. According to police, officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle near 27th and Atkinson, but the vehicle fled. Police eventually terminated the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

Teen dead after shooting in Racine, 15-year-old in custody

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old is in custody after a deadly shooting Friday night in Racine. A news release from the Racine Police Department says the teen was shot around 10:30 Friday, Aug. 12, near De Koven and Case Avenues. The victim...
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash

EMMET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Jefferson woman who died last week in a single vehicle crash in the Township of Emmet. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Stacy Sigmund and noted its joint investigation with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a traffic fatality.
JEFFERSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate 4 separate overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Throughout Milwaukee, police are investigating four separate shootings that took place between the evening of Friday, August 12 and sunrise on Saturday, August 13. At about 10:50 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 34th St. and Auer Ave....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI

