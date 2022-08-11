FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Enhertu for Subgroup of Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
Investigational Drug-Chemoradiotherapy Combo Improves Treatment Responses in Patients With Advanced Rectal Cancer
The researchers hypothesize that treatment with the investigational drug combined with chemoradiotherapy may reduce the need for invasive surgery to remove the rectum and surrounding tissue in this patient population. Treatment with neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy was more effective in patients with locally advanced rectal cancer who first received the investigational drug...
