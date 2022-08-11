ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

WIBW

Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 13

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Candis Moncheal; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects stole man's expensive golf clubs

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of golf clubs worth in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported 31- and 36-year-old...
Salina Post

Sometimes high-speed pursuit leads to arrest of Salina man Sunday

A local man was arrested after a pursuit through southwestern Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer attempted to stop a silver 2004 Chevrolet Venture in the 1000 block of W. Cloud Street after it failed to use a turn signal. A pursuit began and went through much of southwestern Salina. The pursuit eventually went west on W. Magnolia Road and then south on Interstate 135, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 mph, Forrester said.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
KVOE

Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect wanted on suspected bond revocation

Lyon County Crime Stoppers has unveiled the latest Felony Friday subject. Justin Yuranko, age 32, is wanted on three counts of suspected bond revocation. Details are pending. There is a reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to Yuranko’s arrest and conviction. To submit tips, call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Yuo can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD IDs man injured in Friday rollover crash

RILEY COUNTY —Authorities have identified a Kansas man injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Friday in Riley County. A 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, Olsburg, was westbound in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Th driver...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

County will hold a Town Hall meeting to explain hospital support

Geary County Commissioners will conduct a Town Hall meeting on Aug. 25th at 6 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House to inform the public about Geary Community Hospital. Local officials have been working on a $32 million bond issue to help the financially challenged GCH make it through the year until Jan. 1st when Stormont Vail is scheduled to assume oversight of Geary Community.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Stuff the Bus totals are available from United Way

Number of items collected and the amount of cash received for the Stuff the Bus school supply effort have been calculated by Junction City - Geary County United Way. According to Nichole Mader, Director, there were a total of 7,009 items collected including:. --163 backpacks. --73 adopt-A-Backpacks. --239 3-ring binders.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Geary County Landfill will change operating hours in September

Geary County Landfill will return to regular operation hours on Sept. 6. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to a release from the Public Works Department only brush and tree limbs will be accepted. The service will be free for Geary County residents and $15 per ton for commercial customers.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday

There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Police Log 8-12-22

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone shot a car window with a BB-gun. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that after a 71-year-old Salina woman worked out at the Y, located at 570 YMCA Drive on Thursday afternoon she walked out to discover someone had shattered the driver side window on her 2020 Lexus. Damage is estimated at $1,550.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

