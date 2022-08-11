Read full article on original website
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Candis Moncheal; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
RCPD: Suspects stole man's expensive golf clubs
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of golf clubs worth in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported 31- and 36-year-old...
Sometimes high-speed pursuit leads to arrest of Salina man Sunday
A local man was arrested after a pursuit through southwestern Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer attempted to stop a silver 2004 Chevrolet Venture in the 1000 block of W. Cloud Street after it failed to use a turn signal. A pursuit began and went through much of southwestern Salina. The pursuit eventually went west on W. Magnolia Road and then south on Interstate 135, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 mph, Forrester said.
Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect wanted on suspected bond revocation
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has unveiled the latest Felony Friday subject. Justin Yuranko, age 32, is wanted on three counts of suspected bond revocation. Details are pending. There is a reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to Yuranko’s arrest and conviction. To submit tips, call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Yuo can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
RCPD IDs man injured in Friday rollover crash
RILEY COUNTY —Authorities have identified a Kansas man injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Friday in Riley County. A 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, Olsburg, was westbound in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Th driver...
County will hold a Town Hall meeting to explain hospital support
Geary County Commissioners will conduct a Town Hall meeting on Aug. 25th at 6 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House to inform the public about Geary Community Hospital. Local officials have been working on a $32 million bond issue to help the financially challenged GCH make it through the year until Jan. 1st when Stormont Vail is scheduled to assume oversight of Geary Community.
Narcotics search warrant lands two Osage County suspects in jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage City Police Department and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Tuesday afternoon which led to the arrest of two people. Tanny L. Kendall, 62, of Osage City and Shane A. Kendall, 46, of Osage City were arrested for possession...
2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
Stuff the Bus totals are available from United Way
Number of items collected and the amount of cash received for the Stuff the Bus school supply effort have been calculated by Junction City - Geary County United Way. According to Nichole Mader, Director, there were a total of 7,009 items collected including:. --163 backpacks. --73 adopt-A-Backpacks. --239 3-ring binders.
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
7-year-old Wamego boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
Geary County Landfill will change operating hours in September
Geary County Landfill will return to regular operation hours on Sept. 6. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to a release from the Public Works Department only brush and tree limbs will be accepted. The service will be free for Geary County residents and $15 per ton for commercial customers.
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday
There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
Two mammoth fossils are donated to the Geary County Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
Salina Police Log 8-12-22
Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone shot a car window with a BB-gun. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that after a 71-year-old Salina woman worked out at the Y, located at 570 YMCA Drive on Thursday afternoon she walked out to discover someone had shattered the driver side window on her 2020 Lexus. Damage is estimated at $1,550.
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
