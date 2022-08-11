Read full article on original website
Rain in Steamboat Monday, this weekend as monsoon ‘keeps giving’
The Yampa Valley got about an inch more rain this July than what the area has seen on average over the last 30 years, the result of a continued monsoonal trend that started early in May. The 2.66 inches measured in Steamboat last month is more than the combined total...
Photos: Tibetan monks conduct smoke ceremony in Steamboat
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to...
Yampa Valley Players offer a Western melodrama this weekend
The Yampa Valley Players will present the group’s Western melodrama, “The Diligent Daughter or Lips That Touch Wine,” on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20. Both performances start at 6:30 p.m. at the Julie Harris Theater at the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp in Steamboat Springs.
‘My words, their imagination’: Local group looking for more volunteer storytellers
When Sherrie Ford saw an ad looking for volunteer storytellers in 2015, she thought reading stories to elementary school students in the added free time that comes with retirement would be fun. But when Ford attended training and realized she wouldn’t be reading, but instead delivering spoken word stories, she...
Helicopter collects water from lake as small fire is put out on Soda Mountain
While recreating near Summit Lake Campground, Randy Kelley of Steamboat Springs witnessed a large helicopter collect water from the lake just feet in front of him. The chopper was likely gathering water to quickly extinguish a small fire that broke out nearby on Soda Mountain. Kelley said it was making a trip every five minutes or so.
Families come together for Alzheimer’s support at classes, fundraising walk
Steamboat Springs resident and artist Sari Davidson said her mom, Noreen Guler, a retired kindergarten teacher, was vivacious and active in skiing, riding bikes, reading and playing the ukulele when Guler moved into Casey’s Pond Senior Living three years ago. Now, as her mom’s Alzheimer’s Disease is progressing, Davidson...
Letter: Colorado Public Option is good for Routt County
This letter is a response to state Sen. Bob Rankin’s recent commentary in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, which was full of falsehoods and misconceptions. Sen. Rankin, perhaps you are unaware that the Colorado Option bill was born out of the fact that rural Coloradans pay significantly more for health care and health insurance than those on the Front Range. Yes, we do. The bill does not impose price controls. It sets targets and allows the industry to decide on how to achieve those targets.
New nonprofit in charge of Jr. Livestock Sale at Routt County Fair
This year’s Junior Livestock Sale at the Routt County Fair will be handled by the Routt County Junior Livestock Sale Committee, a new nonprofit that hopes to ease the process of getting 4-H’ers their money from animal sales. In the past, the sale — specifically the money changing...
Monday Medical: Positive body image begins early for children
Some alarming statistics: More than half of American girls have negative feelings about their body, a number that grows to nearly 80 percent by their high school years. Even more disturbing are recent studies that show children as young as kindergarten worry about their body weight and appearance. Growing up...
Obituary: Michael J. “Otto” Paxton
Michael J. “Otto” Paxton was born on March 15, 1951 in Oak Creek, CO to William D. and Mary E. (Kuntz) Paxton. He was raised in Oak Creek and attended school there, graduating in 1970. After high school he attended heavy equipment school in Texas at the urging of his Uncle Boze, which turned into a lifelong career, he loved moving dirt! During his childhood he was involved in Cub Scouts and was a choice boy (yes, it’s true!). He was employed for several years by Energy Fuels (now 20 Mile Mine) and was a proud member of the UMWA. He then left Oak Creek and moved to Denver where he was employed by Republic for many years. He was a member of the Oak Creek Volunteer Fire Department and served as Fire Chief in that capacity and was also a member of the Routt County Sheriff’s Posse. He was preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents, his brother Bill, Grandson Chris, brother-in-law Larry Fuchs and sister-in-law Penny Paxton. He is survived by his daughters Dannette (Ray) Freudenberg of Tucson, AZ, Tonia Tyner of Montrose, CO and Nona Paxton of Denver, CO, grandchildren Amanda, Michael, Jami, Paxton and Kal-el, great-granddaughter Alice. Also survived by brothers Glenn (Debi) Paxton of Phoenix, AZ, Jim (Christy) Paxton of LaPorte, CO, Ed Paxton of Oak Creek, CO, sisters Eunice (Mike) Linton of Craig, CO, Mary Fuchs (Doug Heimsoth) of Sweet Springs, MO sister-in-law Virginia Paxton of Page, NE, his former wife Pam, his nieces and nephews, his aunts and cousins and numerous friends. Services will be held in Niwot, CO on August 13 at 1PM and in Oak Creek, CO at Decker Park at 2PM on August 16, 2022. Musical selections will include Highway to Hell, Another One Bites the Dust and The Dance. His family asks that you remember him with a laugh because he kept his sense of humor to the very end.
