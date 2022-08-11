Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county. Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden. Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need...
Kait 8
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive around 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old...
Kait 8
Man arrested for biting officer
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being charged with battery in the second degree after biting a Batesville police officer, court documents said. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Batesville Police Patrolman Kody Headley was dispatched to Southern Bank on St. Louis Street for reported trespassing. When Headley got to the...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe said the 21-year-old man and his friend were at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA boat ramp near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
whiterivernow.com
Court info.: Man bites BPD officer while resisting arrest
A Batesville man who had been banned from a local bank branch for causing problems found himself under arrest last week after he made another visit. According to information from Independence County Circuit Court, Batesville Police responded to the St. Louis Street branch of Southern Bank on Aug. 9 in reference to Cleveland Ray Tidwell, 56. Bank officials said Tidwell would come into the bank and ask for money out of his account, only to be repeatedly told he did not have an active account with the bank. The bank staff said Tidwell would often become irate with employees and cause a disturbance.
whiterivernow.com
Woman arrested after AirPods pinpoint her location
Izard County authorities allege a Hardy, Ark., woman began breaking into and entering vehicles and stealing property last week. There was also at least one break-in in Fulton County. Before she was done, Autumn Dailey, 20, had broken into over a dozen vehicles and taken a variety of property including...
Kait 8
Homeowners amid insurance battle following storm damage
OZARK ACRES, Ark. (KAIT) - A family in Sharp County has been waiting since April to have their home repaired from a severe thunderstorm that hit the area. The Beasley family said their insurance company is the reason for the holdup. On April 15, severe thunderstorms moved through multiple counties,...
Kait 8
Woman arrested following ‘breaking and entering spree’
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 20-year-old woman is in custody after sheriff’s investigators say she went on a “breaking and entering spree.”. Deputies arrested Autumn Dailey of Hardy on suspicion of 15 charges, including 10 counts of breaking or entering, theft of a firearm, theft of a debit card, and three misdemeanor theft charges.
Kait 8
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
Kait 8
Man arrested after police found drugs, paraphernalia during vehicle search
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – A 44-year-old Manila man is behind bars after deputies were able to find drugs and paraphernalia during a search of his vehicle. Daniel Archer was arrested by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 12 for an incident on West County Road 314.
Kait 8
Lane closures expected for Highway 63
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists along Highway 63 in Lawrence County might want to give themselves a little extra time to get where they’re going in the coming weeks. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday it will begin routine work on the Spring River Bridge, just east...
Kait 8
School district launches command center to enhance safety
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - With kids back in classrooms across the country, school safety is on the minds of millions. For the Brookland School District, though, parents can rest more easily when their children are on campus. The district is launching what they said is the first of its kind...
Kait 8
Questions remain over sheriff’s office employee’s death
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a Fulton County employee. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem. A press release...
Kait 8
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 stabbing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a four-day trial, a jury finds a man guilty in the 2020 death of a Jonesboro man. Gabriel E. Walton, 20, was found guilty of Ronald Voyles’, 57, death. According to a news release by the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, deputy prosecuting attorneys Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner prosecuted Walton Friday.
Kait 8
Community members gather to build downtown area
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Leachville hosted a downtown clean-up day. Volunteers turned out to help not only clean up downtown but re-model one of the buildings. The old movie store has been a staple of the downtown area and was constructed in 1907. Leachville Beatification is working on remodeling the building and hopefully bringing in a restaurant.
Kait 8
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside High School student was taken into police custody after a threat on social media. According to Riverside Public Schools, a picture of what looked to be a 9mm handgun was posted on Snapchat with “School Ready” typed under it. The 16-year-old...
Kait 8
Historic downtown buildings on the chopping block
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The old Bank of Trumann building has been a downtown landmark for more than 50 years. But now the city plans to condemn the building. “Condemnation seems like the easy way out, and it is a lot easier to just tear down a building than it is to explore the ability to renovate it and keep it around,” said Heather Shrader, a Trumann resident.
Kait 8
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721. The report stated that 26-year-old Jace...
whiterivernow.com
White River Health’s Cherokee Village emergency department nationally recognized
Featured image (front, left to right: Jennifer Wolverton, RN; Journey Woods, RN, ER quality measure coordinator; Amanda Foust, RN, ER manager; Rose Wolverton, Tech; (back, left to right) Nathan Wright, RN; and Stefan Talley, RN. White River Health’s Cherokee Village emergency department has been nationally recognized for its commitment to...
