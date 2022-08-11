Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year prison sentences, setting the stage for trial in October. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding...
WDIO-TV
Hopkins man drowned in Aitkin County
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported a drowning from over the weekend. They said that 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson, of Hopkins, had fallen off of a boat on Saturday. This was on Elm Island Lake, around 4pm. According to the sheriff’s office, one of his friends jumped in to...
