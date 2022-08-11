Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
2022 Little League World Series Glance
GREAT LAKES, Hagerstown (Ind.); METRO, Massapequa (N.Y.); MID-ATLANTIC, Hollidaysburg (Pa.); MIDWEST, Davenport (Iowa); MOUNTAIN, Santa Clara (Utah); NEW ENGLAND, Middleborough (Mass.); NORTHWEST, Bonney Lake (Wash.); SOUTHEAST, Nolensville (Tenn.); SOUTHWEST, Pearland (Texas); WEST, Honolulu (Hawaii) INTERNATIONAL. ASIA/PACIFIC, Taipei (Taiwan); AUSTRALIA, Brisbane (Queensland); CANADA, Vancouver (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA, Bologna...
Sabrina Carpenter to launch 'Emails I Can't Send' tour in September
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is going on tour in 2022. The 23-year-old singer and actress announced a new North American tour, Emails I Can't Send, on Monday. Carpenter will kick off the tour Sept. 28 in Orlando, Fla., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 16 in San Francisco, Calif.
Introducing Seattle rain to Venice Beach
Seattle tourism boosters have a new strategy for luring Californians to the Emerald City: Give 'em a taste of Pacific Northwest rain. Driving the news: Visit Seattle, the nonprofit tourism bureau, has set up a "rain booth" on the boardwalk in Venice Beach, California, Reuters reports. A video shows people...
Comments / 0