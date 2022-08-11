ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

2022 Little League World Series Glance

GREAT LAKES, Hagerstown (Ind.); METRO, Massapequa (N.Y.); MID-ATLANTIC, Hollidaysburg (Pa.); MIDWEST, Davenport (Iowa); MOUNTAIN, Santa Clara (Utah); NEW ENGLAND, Middleborough (Mass.); NORTHWEST, Bonney Lake (Wash.); SOUTHEAST, Nolensville (Tenn.); SOUTHWEST, Pearland (Texas); WEST, Honolulu (Hawaii) INTERNATIONAL. ASIA/PACIFIC, Taipei (Taiwan); AUSTRALIA, Brisbane (Queensland); CANADA, Vancouver (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA, Bologna...
SPORTS
Axios

Introducing Seattle rain to Venice Beach

Seattle tourism boosters have a new strategy for luring Californians to the Emerald City: Give 'em a taste of Pacific Northwest rain. Driving the news: Visit Seattle, the nonprofit tourism bureau, has set up a "rain booth" on the boardwalk in Venice Beach, California, Reuters reports. A video shows people...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy