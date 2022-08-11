Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter is going on tour in 2022. The 23-year-old singer and actress announced a new North American tour, Emails I Can't Send, on Monday. Carpenter will kick off the tour Sept. 28 in Orlando, Fla., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 16 in San Francisco, Calif.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO