Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
New user-friendly website highlights Alabama Department of Archives and History resources
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new website is up and running to make all of the resources the Alabama Department of Archives has to offer more easily accessible. The website is the culmination of a multi-year project to improve and enhance the agency’s online presence. “The creation of our...
WSFA
USPS program offers new affordable package and document delivery options for small businesses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new program to help business of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local, regional, and national deliveries and returns. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for ---an affordable way to...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
WSFA
Runaway teenagers are most vulnerable to become victims of human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Human Trafficking is happening around the state of Alabama. And according to experts, teenagers running away from home are most vulnerable into becoming victims of human trafficking. The Alabama District Attorney’s Association said one in three teenagers running away will be lured into human trafficking within...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
Comments / 0