The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Looks to Spend $27 Million

Amarillo City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Items on the agenda include, among other, various spending items totaling over $27 million, passing resolutions relating to taxpayer funded lobbying, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and tax notes. The various spending items are spread across twenty different...
101.9 The Bull

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student meal rates return this school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Square Meals announced that schools will transition back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals to meet USDA requirements. According to a Squaremeals.org flyer, in the 2022-2023 school year, schools are required to return to charging for school meals on the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) based […]
Larry Lease

Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
KFDA

1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County. According to DPS, today at around 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was traveling northbound on FM 2589 and approaching the stop intersection with US 87. A semi, was traveling eastbound on...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
abc7amarillo.com

SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
kgncnewsnow.com

Moore County Fatal Car-Truck Crash

One person is dead and another injured following an early Monday morning car-semi crash in Moore County. The wreck happened at 12:15 a.m on FM 2589, Just before meeting up with the intersection with U.S. 87. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers say at 12:15 a.m., 61-year-old Carlos Ibarbo-Flores was...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
