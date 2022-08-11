Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
City of Amarillo: Public Hearings Cancelled to ‘Allow Council Additional Time to Review’
City of Amarillo officials have responded to inquiries made by The Amarillo Pioneer last week regarding the cancellation of planned public hearings on the proposed 2022/2023 city budget and tax rate. Responding to an email from The Amarillo Pioneer, City of Amarillo Communications Manager David Henry said the following about...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo City Council Looks to Spend $27 Million
Amarillo City Council is set to meet Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Items on the agenda include, among other, various spending items totaling over $27 million, passing resolutions relating to taxpayer funded lobbying, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and tax notes. The various spending items are spread across twenty different...
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
Xcel Energy said power restored in downtown Amarillo
Update (4:44 p.m.) Wes Reeves, the senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy, said in a statement that the power for all impacted customers from Friday’s outage has been restored. Update (2:17 p.m.) Officials from Xcel Energy said that a portion of customers impacted by the power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. after […]
Why Are Amarillo Flea Market Booths All Essentially The Same?
So this weekend, my youngest son and I wanted to hit up the sports card shop and dig for some hidden treasures. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday when we had time to do this and they aren't open on Sundays. We had to move to plan B. See, I'm a...
Here Are Six Birds That Are Most Likely To See In Amarillo Texas
The Texas panhandle is home to a wide variety of wildlife. From reptiles to buffalo, we've got it all. Here's a look at six of the birds you can find living in Amarillo, Texas. House Sparrow. This is one we're all pretty familiar with. Mostly because they are absolutely everywhere.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Before You Make A Joke On APD’s Facebook Page, Think Twice
Over the weekend, Amarillo was a pretty busy place. Some of us are getting ready to get kids back in school. Others were trying to soak up the last bit of summer we've got. Some Amarillo officers were given the opportunity to participate in a very special ceremony and celebration.
Student meal rates return this school year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Square Meals announced that schools will transition back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals to meet USDA requirements. According to a Squaremeals.org flyer, in the 2022-2023 school year, schools are required to return to charging for school meals on the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) based […]
Vehicles involved in major northwest Potter County crash
Update (10:30 a.m.) Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US […]
Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant
Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
TTUHSC Pharmacy students to receive white coats Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center announced that they will host their annual White Coat Ceremony for the School of Pharmacy Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a release, the ceremony will be in the Harrington Auditorium(SOP 100) at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, […]
KFDA
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County
1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash
Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
abc7amarillo.com
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
abc7amarillo.com
3 injured, 1 seriously, in shooting leading to SWAT standoff in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail after a shooting that injured three people, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, and a SWAT standoff on Monday. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa Circle for a possible fight.
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
